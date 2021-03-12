White Castle celebrates 100 years of sliders and late-night fast food runs

Billy Ingram — who coined the tagline “Buy ‘em by the sack" in 1927 — bought Anderson out and moved the company to central Ohio in 1934. It quickly spread across the Buckeye State and then the Midwest and East Coast, gaining a cult following. It's become ingrained in pop culture, such as with the "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle” movie series, the Thanksgiving slider stuffing recipe and its annual white-tablecloth Valentine's Day meal.

White Castle became the first fast-food restaurant to sell 1 billion burgers in 1961 and added cheeseburgers to the menu in 1962 — its first new menu item since it opened 41 years earlier. It more recently became the first fast-food chain to start serving plant-based Impossible Burgers.

Time Magazine named the slider, which is punctuated with five holes so it steams faster, the most influential burger of all time given how many restaurants offer their own version of it, often as an appetizer.

“Running White Castle has been an amazing experience for the extended Ingram family, and we can’t wait to see what the next 100 years have in store,” Lisa Ingram said. “But for now, we’re excited to savor this extraordinary time in our company’s history.”