White Castle reopens Crossroads of America restaurant in Schererville

  Updated
White Castle reopens Crossroads of America restaurant in Schererville

The White Castle at 800 W. Lincoln Highway at the Crossroads of America intersection in Schererville reopened Wednesday.

 Joseph S. Pete

White Castle reopened at the Crossroads of America intersection in Schererville.

The fast food restaurant at 800 W. Lincoln Highway underwent an extensive renovation, initially of the interior and then of the whole restaurant. It went from being drive-thru-only to closed entirely over the course of the construction project.

Columbus, Ohio-based White Castle unveiled the fully revamped restaurant Wednesday. It presented a $22,000 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana as part of its national “District Charity of Choice” campaign and gave the first 100 customers White Castle gift bags that includes mugs and coupons for free 10 sacks of Sliders.

White Castle first opened the restaurant at the busy intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and U.S. 30 in Schererville in 1987.

"White Castle, a family-owned business for more than a century, has been a proud member of the northern Indiana community for many decades," White Castle said in a news release.

It closed the restaurant on May 3 for the renovation project.

The White Castle, which employs 40 workers, has new booths, counters, chairs and decor. It also added a double drive-thru for faster service and a drive-thru hospitality door.

It will now resume 24/7 operations for those looking to get their hands on White Castle's famous little square sliders late at night.

Founded in 1921, White Castle now has more than 350 restaurants nationwide, including in Whiting, Hobart, Hammond, Griffith, Merrillville, Munster, Gary, East Chicago, Valparaiso and Michigan City, as well as just across the state line in Calumet City, Chicago Heights and Dolton.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

