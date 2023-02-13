The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation on Monday announced a donation of $50 million to Purdue University's Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business in the name of Bruce White, who recently died after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Purdue will name its undergraduate business program the Bruce White Undergraduate Institute after the late hotel developer and longtime supporter of his beloved alma mater.

The White Foundation donation is the lead gift for the relaunched school of business, which itself was recently named for former Purdue president and Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. The White donation is the largest ever to Purdue University's business school.

The university's MBA and other graduate business programs will be called the Krannert Graduate Institute, retaining the name of the erstwhile Krannert School of Management.

The newly named Bruce White Undergraduate Institute honors the founder and chairman of Merrillville-based White Lodging. White was a former member of the Purdue University Board of Trustees, and redeveloped the Union Club Hotel on the West Lafayette campus, funded scholarships and donated to the hospitality school, leading to its renaming as the White Lodging-J.W. “Bill” Marriott Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

“The White Family Foundation has long been a truly dedicated partner in helping Purdue achieve excellence at scale. The naming after Bruce White, one of the most prominent Boilermakers our university has ever known, is particularly meaningful to us,” Purdue University President Mung Chiang said. “This gift ensures Purdue will educate exceptional undergraduate business students who will create and grow competitive businesses in a technology-driven, free market economy."

The White family gave to Purdue over the last three decades. Bruce White gave $30 million to the Union Club renovation that transformed the on-campus lodging into a learning laboratory for hospitality students.

“My brother Bruce was a phenomenal human being,” said Craig White, president of the Board of Trustees of the White Family Foundation. “His success in business was tremendous, but his success as a person and as a leader is even more impressive — he put his heart and soul into every aspect of his life, and he has inspired countless other people to do the same. Naming the undergraduate program after him couldn’t be more natural.”

Two years ago, Purdue renamed its hospitality and tourism school the White Lodging-J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management to reflect White's charitable giving. White long built Marriott hotels around the country and insisted it also bear the Marriott name.

“Bruce was a wonderful husband, father and friend,” his wife Beth White said. “He was successful in his personal and business life because he was himself in all settings. Integrity was not just a word to Bruce; it was foundational. His values were matched by a tremendous drive to constantly improve in all aspects of life, to never accept the status quo and to have the courage to ask the tough questions — even of himself. When a leader like that shows up, things become dynamic. Everyone is inspired to give their best, and a journey toward excellence begins. Our family is very honored and pleased to know that the values and qualities Bruce lived by will be instilled and replicated in future generations of leaders who get their start at the Bruce White Undergraduate Institute.”

The Bruce White Undergraduate Institute will serve as a flagship of the rebranded Daniels School of Business. The Board of Trustees is slated to approve the name changes.

“Purdue is recognized as a dynamic national leader in higher education, where it has redefined the meaning of value. As such, Purdue is seen as a strategic partner of our foundation,” said Bill Hanna, executive director of the White Family Foundation. “Bruce was an instrumental part of Purdue’s progress over the last decade and more, working closely with senior university leadership as both a trustee and a dedicated alum. He represents a true north that students can look to as a model, and the White Family Foundation is proud to support the Bruce White Undergraduate Institute.”

The school will offer new degree programs, including business analytics and integrated business and engineering, which it hopes will account for 40% of its undergraduates, or around 1,600 students.

White already funded a real estate finance minor program at Purdue with a $20.8 million donation he made in April.

“The White Family Foundation’s commitment to an increasingly prominent Purdue inspired us to imagine a business school that addresses the need to reshape business education and produce technology-based graduates who build and lead successful companies,” Daniels said. “Their gifts provide tremendous momentum to realize our goals.”

The School of Business aims to increase enrollment to 4,000 undergraduates and 2,000 graduate students by 2028 and also to grow faculty this decade. It plans to add additional square footage to allow for growth.

“The transformation of our business school is a huge part of our future as a university, and this gift is a testament to the legacies of Bruce White, the White family and Purdue,” said Mike Berghoff, chairman of the Purdue Board of Trustees. “We have always taken pride in how much we invest in our undergraduate students. This commitment reinforces our mission.”