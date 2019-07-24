White House Black Market coming to Schererville's Shops on Main

The upscale women's clothing boutique White House Black Market is coming to Schererville's Shops on Main.
Property manager Regency Centers announced on the Shops on Main website that White House Black Market would open a 4,044-square-foot store between Talbot's and Bentley's Pet Stuff in the newer wing to the south of the property that's anchored by Nordstrom Rack.
Florida-based White House Black Market, a subsidiary of Chico's, caters to an upscale demographic of women over 35 years old. It sells an array of dresses, pants, jackets, shoes and accessories, including professional work wear and formal clothing for special occasions. Collections include Style Edit, Polished Casual and its signature Black & White line of "classic black and white clothing."
The retailer purposes to offer "elevated fashion, exclusive signature designs and specially curated collections that inspire you to celebrate the art of polished style" and "expert craftsmanship" that results in "effortless refined looks that feel tailor-made."
White House Black Market's closest location to Northwest Indiana was in the Orland Park Crossing in Orland Park or Chicago. The retailer's other Indiana locations — clustered mainly in the Indianapolis suburbs — include The Fashion Mall at Keystone in Indianapolis, Clay Terrace in Carmel, the Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville, the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, the Edinburgh Premium Outlets in Edinburgh and Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne.
Opened in 2014 after years of delay, Shops on Main is an outdoor lifestyle center at Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street in Schererville, just south of the Highland border. The popular shopping destination is home to Whole Foods, Tomato Bar, Pier One Imports, Dick's Sporting Goods, Talbots, Lane Bryant, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Q-BBQ, Porto's Peri-Peri and other retailers.
Marshalls also plans to open a new department store in the outdoor mall after relocating from the neighboring Highland Grove Shopping Center when its lease is up.