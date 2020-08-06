White Lodging completes $35 million renovation of Union Club Hotel at Purdue University

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

White Lodging has completed a $35 million renovation at The Union Club at Purdue University, which reopened Wednesday.

The historic 182-room hotel at Purdue's main campus in West Lafayette got a complete overhaul and three new restaurants.

“It’s truly an amazing hotel with all the modern amenities guests are looking for and showcases Purdue’s legacy in so many ways,” said Vicki Wicks, general manager at the Union Club Hotel. “We want our alumni to be proud of the new hotel, and those that didn’t attend Purdue to be impressed enough to share the experience with their friends and colleagues after their stay.”

Extensive renovations included newly remodeled guest rooms, academic-inspired design in carpet patterns and other elements, and "a significant transformation of the lobby to create a grand entrance with a modern loft-like feel."

The hotel was first added onto the Purdue Memorial Union in 1929. A second wing was added a decade later and the 130-room north wing went up in 1955. Parts of it last underwent major renovations at the turn of the century.