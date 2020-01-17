White Lodging, Dyer's Interior Image Group team up on new hotel by Midway

Merrillville-based hospitality giant White Lodging and Dyer-based hotel design firm Interior Image Group teamed up to help Hilton open its closest full-service hotel to Chicago Midway International Airport.
The Weglarz Company, which owns the property, did an eight-month multimillion-dollar renovation on a former Holiday Inn that was built on the site of the former Cracker Jack factory in Bedford Park. The new DoubleTree by Hilton Chicago Midway Airport opened this week.
White Lodging will manage the 146-room hotel at 6624 S. Cicero Ave. near the airport at SeatGeek Stadium, the former home of the Chicago Fire Major League Soccer team. The renovated interior was designed by Interior Image Group, which is in the process of relocating to a new headquarters in Crown Point.
“Conveniently located just blocks from Chicago Midway International Airport, we’re excited to welcome guests to our hotel as we bring a renewed focus on delivering the best experiences for travelers,” said Mark Weglarz, co-president of The Weglarz Company. “From our lobby, to specialized offerings such as vegan dishes at Coaches Sports Bar & Grill, we are thrilled for guests from around the world to visit DoubleTree by Hilton Chicago Midway Airport.”
Catering to both business and leisure travelers, the hotel includes the new restaurant, a state-of-the-art fitness center and an open lobby with a fireplace and a shuffleboard table. It also has a 2,100-square-foot ballroom that can be rented out for events and a patio with a fire pit, string lights and foosball.
