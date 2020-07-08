White Lodging extending furloughs for 641 workers in Indy and Fort Wayne

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

White Lodging is extending temporary unpaid furloughs of 614 workers at its hotels in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne beyond six months.

The Merrillville-based hospitality giant warned the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, notice that it was extending the temporary layoffs of 343 workers at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, 223 employees at the Marriott in Indianapolis, and 75 workers at the Courtyard Fort Wayne downtown.

"Due to the unforeseeable, dramatic, and continued downturn in business and occupancy arising from the coronavirus public health crisis and the severe travel restrictions that have been imposed along with the state-wide stay at home orders in several states that have also drastically affected operations, there will a mass lay-off due to the extension of temporary layoffs," Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Fisher wrote in a letter to the state.

White Lodging permanently laid off 11 workers in Fort Wayne and another five at its Indianapolis hotels. It initially furloughed its employees after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a worldwide pandemic on March 15, which trade associations have said has been much worse for the hospitality industry than even the 9/11 terrorist attacks.