White Lodging founder Bruce White to be enshrined in Purdue Business Hall of Fame

Northwest Indiana hotel magnate Bruce White will be enshrined in his alma mater's Business Hall of Fame.
Purdue University's Boiler Business Exchange plans to induct the fourth class into its Business Hall of Fame at an upcoming gala in Indianapolis that will include a performance by Jason Alexander, a star in Broadway and Hollywood films who's best known for playing George Costanza on the blockbuster television sitcom “Seinfeld."
This year's honorees include Harry's Chocolate Shop co-owners Herschel and Mary Cook, Ricker's co-founder Jay Ricker, and White, the founder and chairman of White Lodging.
A Purdue University graduate, White is the son of late billionaire Dean White, who built major Region institutions like the Star Plaza Theatre and the Twin Towers.
Bruce White founded White Lodging in 1985 and the company has gone on to develop 130 new hotels across the country. It manages more than 100 premium branded hotels. For instance, White Lodging recently acquired the Marriott Plaza Hotel in downtown San Antonio and is building the 613-room Austin Marriott Downtown that is slated to open in summer 2020.
White recently donated $30 million to Purdue to turn its Union Club Hotel at the Purdue Memorial Union into "a world-class hotel with a formal restaurant and bar" that will double as a laboratory learning environment for students. He's also created an endowment fund for future hospitality and tourism management students in West Lafayette, and the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management in Hammond.
White will be honored at the Krannert School of Management’s 19th annual Krannert Leadership Speakers Series event at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. Other honorees include the late Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, who raised thousands for cancer research before succumbing to bone cancer last year.