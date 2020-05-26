White Lodging laying off 100 at corporate headquarters in Merrillville because of COVID-19

The company halted plans to develop the former site of the Star Plaza Theatre, the Radisson at Star Plaza hotel and the Twin Towers at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65 in Merrillville late last year. It had been pursuing a $356 million redevelopment project called The Farm at Crossroad Commons that would have included a meeting and event center, four hotels, an office building, a below-grade parking garage, townhouses, condos, two restaurants, a craft brewery and distillery, an art gallery, a visitors center, a greenhouse and a 30,000-square-foot horse-riding arena, but backed off after failing to get the government incentives it sought. It's now open to selling the former Star Plaza site, which is widely considered to be one of the most prime commercial real estate locations in Northwest Indiana.