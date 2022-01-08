White Lodging names new CEO and COO

White Lodging has appointed a new CEO and a new chief operating officer.

The Merrillville-based company, which develops and operates hotels around the country, named Jean-Luc Barone its new CEO and David Lanterman chief operating officer.

Ken Barrett, who previously served in the CEO role, will remain president and focus on the company's overall performance. He and Barone will report to White Lodging Founder and Chairman Bruce White.

Barone started as White Lodging's vice president of food and beverage in 2016 and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2018. He will be replaced in that role by Lanterman, who most recently served as senior vice president of operations.

Barone, who served as vice president of global food and beverage at Starwood hotels before joining White Lodging, is now responsible for White Lodging's hospital management operations. He will oversee hotel openings, concept creation and the Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection.