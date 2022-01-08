White Lodging names new CEO and COO

White Lodging has appointed a new CEO and a new chief operating officer.
The Merrillville-based company, which develops and operates hotels around the country, named Jean-Luc Barone its new CEO and David Lanterman chief operating officer.
Ken Barrett, who previously served in the CEO role, will remain president and focus on the company's overall performance. He and Barone will report to White Lodging Founder and Chairman Bruce White.
Barone started as White Lodging's vice president of food and beverage in 2016 and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2018. He will be replaced in that role by Lanterman, who most recently served as senior vice president of operations.
Barone, who served as vice president of global food and beverage at Starwood hotels before joining White Lodging, is now responsible for White Lodging's hospital management operations. He will oversee hotel openings, concept creation and the Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection.
Lanterman, a graduate of Johnson & Wales University, worked for the Winegardner and Hammons Hotel Group before joining White Lodging in 2013. He is now tasked with overseeing operations, customer service and strategy at White Lodging's properties around the country.
“Jean-Luc and David have been catalysts for positive change and have quickly elevated the company’s urban and lifestyle hotel offerings and locally relevant restaurants,” White said. “Both leaders also have a reputation for creating an environment that allows each associate to be their best self, and grow through training, development and mentorship — something associates all across the industry need more than ever.”
White Lodging also named Steve Ransone, a former Marriott International employee, vice president of organizational capability, a role in which he is tasked with boosting employees' personal professional skills. It also named Whitney Flores, a Hyatt Hotel veteran, vice president of rooms operations.
“Our people are the heart and soul of White Lodging and I’m proud to see these internal associates thriving,” White said.
White Lodging operates 90 hotels and 40 restaurants around the country. The company manages a portfolio of 30 brands, bringing in more than $1 billion a year in revenue.
