White Lodging opening new hotel in San Antonio

Merrillville-based White Lodging plans to open its first-ever Kimpton hotel in San Antonio.

The hotel will be White Lodging's third in San Antonio after the Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk and The Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection that's now under construction.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, which is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, will open a new hotel in the Texas city's Central Business District. It's located at the historic site where the North American Free Trade Agreement was signed in 1992.

Hotel developer White Lodging will own and operate the 347-room hotel that will feature a newly built hotel tower grafted onto an 1850s-original schoolhouse, which will be repurposed.

HKS Architects and KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group are designing the 10-story tower near the La Villita and Southtown neighborhoods. It will feature a rooftop pool and lounge with views facing downtown.

The hotel also will feature luxury guest rooms, an airy lobby and historic buildings repurposed into a high-end restaurant, lobby bar and distinctive rooms. The Kimpton will have 10,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 5,000-square-foot ballroom for special events.

Amenities will include morning coffee and tea, a 24-hour fitness center, in-room yoga mats, free bicycle rentals and a no-fee pet policy.

“We’re looking forward to expanding our footprint in the Lone Star state,” said Mike DeFrino, CEO for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

The hotel will give visitors walkable access to attractions like the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the world-famous RiverWalk and the Alamo Plaza Historic District.

“The Kimpton in San Antonio represents the first of the brand in our portfolio of urban, experiential and lifestyle hotels,” said Jean-Luc Barone, CEO for White Lodging.

The hotel will open in late 2024.