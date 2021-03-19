White Lodging opens Austin Marriott Downtown hotel in Texas

“At Marriott Hotels, we want our guests to experience forward-thinking, aesthetically pleasing spaces that help foster their inventive nature and allow them to get into their best headspace for success,” said Manny Rappenecker, vice president of Marriott Hotels. “We are so excited to extend the footprint of our brand in Austin, a city known for its innovative and creative spirit. We hope guests at Austin Marriott Downtown will be able to free themselves of distractions when they step into our hotel, allowing them to focus solely on being the best they can be.”