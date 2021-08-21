 Skip to main content
White Lodging opens new 23-story JW Marriott Charlotte
The new JW Marriott Charlotte, owned by Merrillville-based White Lodging, is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Merrillville-based White Lodging developed a new 23-story JW Marriott in Charlotte.

The 36-year-old developer of hotels across the country built the 381-room hotel in Charlotte's Uptown neighborhood, which is what the Southern city calls its downtown central business district. The luxury urban retreat, inspired by the city's eponymous Queen Charlotte, features 34 custom suites.

“With the opening of JW Marriott Charlotte, we will make sure every detail is taken care of, so our guests can focus on themselves during their stay,” said Bruce Rohr, JW Marriott global brand leader. “With thoughtful details throughout the property, holistic programming and an array of wellness offerings, guests will be encouraged to experience every moment to the fullest.”

The new hotel boasts grand scale architecture, a lobby chandelier inspired by the queen's royal clothing and heavy use of natural light. All 381 rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the city and the Bank of America Stadium where the National Football League's Carolina Panthers play. Surrounded by a new pedestrian-friendly public plaza, it's close to the Charlotte Convention Center, arts, culture and other urban amenities.

The JW Marriott Charlotte has a spa with six private treatment suites offering facials, massages, manicures and pedicures. It has a 24-hour gym, open-air rooftop swimming pool with private cabanas and three restaurants, including Dean’s Italian Steakhouse and Caroline’s Oyster Bar.

The Aura Rooftop on the fifth floor tucks a bar and pool into greenery inspired by English gardens and conservatories. It showcases a reflection of the city at night from the building's mirror-like facade.

“We couldn’t be more proud to introduce the JW Marriott brand to the Carolinas,” said David Malmberg, general manager of JW Marriott Charlotte. “With its seamless integration into the bustling Uptown neighborhood, modern design, well-being amenities and inspired culinary concepts, JW Marriott Charlotte brings excellence and legacy to life to another new city.”

White Lodging, which owns 90 hotels, 30 restaurants and luxury ranches across the country, owns and operates the new hotel in North Carolina's largest city. It is White Lodging's first property in North Carolina and third JW Marriott after Indianapolis and Austin, Texas.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

