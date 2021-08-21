White Lodging opens new 23-story JW Marriott Charlotte

Merrillville-based White Lodging developed a new 23-story JW Marriott in Charlotte.

The 36-year-old developer of hotels across the country built the 381-room hotel in Charlotte's Uptown neighborhood, which is what the Southern city calls its downtown central business district. The luxury urban retreat, inspired by the city's eponymous Queen Charlotte, features 34 custom suites.

“With the opening of JW Marriott Charlotte, we will make sure every detail is taken care of, so our guests can focus on themselves during their stay,” said Bruce Rohr, JW Marriott global brand leader. “With thoughtful details throughout the property, holistic programming and an array of wellness offerings, guests will be encouraged to experience every moment to the fullest.”

The new hotel boasts grand scale architecture, a lobby chandelier inspired by the queen's royal clothing and heavy use of natural light. All 381 rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the city and the Bank of America Stadium where the National Football League's Carolina Panthers play. Surrounded by a new pedestrian-friendly public plaza, it's close to the Charlotte Convention Center, arts, culture and other urban amenities.