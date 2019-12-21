Merrillville-based hospitality giant White Lodging recently opened two hotels on the historic Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville. White also hired a corporate research and development chef to serve its many restaurants around the country.
In collaboration with Poe Companies and REI Real Estate Services, White Lodging opened the 205-room boutique Hotel Distil, which "celebrates the past, present and future of Louisville’s bourbon heritage."
“Hotel Distil is a game-changer for Whiskey Row and juxtaposes the area’s storied past with modern, luxury experiences and is designed to be a social anchor for visitors and locals alike,” Hotel Distil’s General Manager Dana Orlando said. “The hotel offers an authentic Louisville experience and champions Autograph Collection Hotels’ Exactly Like Nothing Else mantra.”
The hotel uses an original 1860s era façade that was the original barrel house for J.T.S. Brown and Sons Kentucky bourbon whisky. The hotel incorporates bourbon throughout its design, such as with wood tones, barrel staves, copper fixtures and blown glass flask art. It offers a nightly toast with a whisky cocktail at 7:33 p.m., or 19:33 military time, to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition in 1933.
It has an outdoor rooftop terrace, a grand ballroom for special events, and meeting rooms. The hotel is also home to the oak-fired steakhouse Repeal, a 72-seat restaurant that serves American Wagyu steaks from Brush Creek Ranch, a seafood raw bar and a curated selection of more than 100 bourbons. The high-end eatery has a large skylight and stokes its oak-fired grill with bourbon barrel staves from nearby distilleries.
White Lodging also recently opened Moxy Louisville Downtown on historic Whisky Road, a stretch of mid-century Revivalist and Chicago School-style buildings with cast-iron storefronts along Main Street in downtown Louisville that was once the center of the American bourbon industry.
Designed to appeal to younger millennial travelers, the 110-room hotel has an industrial chic aesthetic, co-working spaces, rooms with views of the Ohio River, complimentary cocktails upon check-in at a cocktail bar with a spinning DJ and a 24/7 taco counter called Zombie Taco.
“We’re excited to bring a new buzzing energy to Whiskey Row, where guests can play and not take themselves too seriously,” Moxy Louisville Downtown Captain/General Manager Justin Weeks said.
In addition to its investments in the Derby City, White Lodging hired AJ Buchanio to be the company’s corporate research and development chef.
He previously served as Chef de Cuisine at the Relais & Chateâux restaurant at Magee Homestead in White Lodging's Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection in Wyoming. He will now research and develop innovative menus and consult with chef at the more than 40 restaurants White Lodging operates across the country.
Buchanio will use White Lodging's test kitchen to come up with new restaurant concepts for the developer's hotels.
“I am humbled and honored to be in this role — a dream job I’ve striven for my entire career” he said. “My goal is to continue to elevate the quality, creativity and guest experience across all of our restaurants.”
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.