White Lodging partnering with Purdue on hospitality lab

White Lodging has partnered with Purdue University to develop a new training program called LAUNCH, which will prepare students for careers in the hospitality industry.

The Merrillville-based company that develops and operates hotels across the country recently renovated the 182-room Union Club Hotel on Purdue University's main campus in West Lafayette. It will serve as an immersive lab that will give students paid real-world experience with Purdue’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management’s curriculum.

“We are serious about building the future leaders of our industry and designed LAUNCH to be a competitive, world-class opportunity,” said Ken Barrett, president of White Lodging. “LAUNCH participants will achieve the critical skills and training — complementing Purdue’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management’s globally recognized curriculum — to secure the best possible careers after graduation.”

Purdue students will gain experience at the hotel and restaurants on the campus so they are ready for jobs at White Lodging and other hospitality providers after graduation. While in the program, they work in the front-of-house, back-of-house and in management, gaining a complete view of the operations.