White Lodging partnering with Purdue on hospitality lab

White Lodging has partnered with Purdue University to develop a new training program called LAUNCH, which will prepare students for careers in the hospitality industry.
The Merrillville-based company that develops and operates hotels across the country recently renovated the 182-room Union Club Hotel on Purdue University's main campus in West Lafayette. It will serve as an immersive lab that will give students paid real-world experience with Purdue’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management’s curriculum.
“We are serious about building the future leaders of our industry and designed LAUNCH to be a competitive, world-class opportunity,” said Ken Barrett, president of White Lodging. “LAUNCH participants will achieve the critical skills and training — complementing Purdue’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management’s globally recognized curriculum — to secure the best possible careers after graduation.”
Purdue students will gain experience at the hotel and restaurants on the campus so they are ready for jobs at White Lodging and other hospitality providers after graduation. While in the program, they work in the front-of-house, back-of-house and in management, gaining a complete view of the operations.
“LAUNCH participants who take advantage of all of the program components will essentially have nearly three years of experience when they graduate,” said Vicki Wicks, general manager at the Union Club Hotel and one of the program’s mentors.
A pilot program kicked off this year.
"What I like most about the LAUNCH program thus far has been the individualized guidance from the management team," Purdue Senior Ellie Manlick said. "They are all dedicated to helping me succeed by providing ample resources to best support me.”
White Lodging, which has about 90 premium hotels and 40 restaurants across the United States, runs the Union Club Hotel, 8Eleven Modern Bistro, Boiler Up Bar and Leaps Coffee at Purdue. It will provide students with full-time managerial employment at one of its properties or somewhere else in the industry during the third stage of the program, after they have gained experience working at both hotels and in food service.
“The School of Hospitality and Tourism Management’s mission is to develop future leaders through rigorous learning programs of which experiential learning is a core component,” said Susan Gordon, an assistant professor in Purdue’s Hospitality and Tourism Management program. “LAUNCH is an exciting opportunity that will provide participants with invaluable experience as they prepare to assume leadership roles upon graduation.”
The program is only open to a limited number of students, who must meet certain qualifications. It officially launches this fall.
For more information or to apply, visit www.WhiteLodging.com/LAUNCH.