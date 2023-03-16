White Lodging is ramping up to open a new hotel in San Antonio.

The Merrillville-based hospitality company founded by the late hotelier Bruce White has been gearing up to open The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Autograph Collection, in the Texas city.

White Lodging built a 253-room hotel with an outdoor garden oasis, restored historic bungalows, an outdoor bar, a restaurant and a spa.

The new hotel is slated to open this summer.

White Lodging hired Juan Flores as general manager and Libby Nations as director of sales and marketing. Flores served in previous roles in San Antonio, San Jose and Houston for the Valencia Hotel Group. He most recently led the hotel that Conde Nast Traveler named as the top hotel in San Antonio two years in a row, securing high guest and employee ratings.

In his new role, he will manage the day-to-day operations of the hotel.

Nations has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, including leading the sales and marketing departments for Barton Creek Resort & Spa, The St. Anthony Hotel and Sunriver Resort.

“We are excited to have Juan and Libby join our team at Plaza San Antonio,” said Joseph Pagone, Regional Vice President at White Lodging. “Their luxury service experience in nearby markets and leadership will be key in establishing the hotel’s reputation as a must-stay destination in San Antonio.”

The hotel plans to soon start hiring more than 100 people, including for the restaurant, housekeeping and the front desk.