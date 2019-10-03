White Lodging's longtime president and CEO of investments and development plans to retire early next year after a 30-year career with the company.
Deno Yiankes joined hotel magnate Bruce W. White's Merrillville-based hospitality company in 1990, when it had only four properties, and helped it grow into a national business. Yiankes, who went from being a line cook to a CEO, developed and opened more than 175 premium branded hotels across the country while negotiating more than $5 billion in hotel real estate transactions.
Yiankes has been president and CEO of Whiting Lodging since 2006. He serves on Marriott International’s National Association Advisory Board and American Hotel & Lodging Association’s Hospitality Investment Roundtable.
“Deno has been a trusted adviser to me and the company for decades, and together with our operating team, has built one of the highest performing hotel portfolios in the country,” said White, founder and chairman of White Lodging. “He’s talented, committed and hard-working, and following his retirement will play a critical role on the board.”
Yiankes plans to retire in January, remain an adviser through the end of next year, and join the board of directors. He will be succeeded as president and CEO for investments and development by Terry Dammeyer.
“White Lodging has been a significant part of my life for the last three decades and I’m incredibly fortunate to have partnered with an organization and team that shares my own values and appetite for continuous improvement,” Yiankes said. “With Terry’s experience, I’m confident that our team will build upon our solid foundation and continue delivering on our fundamental goal of creating unique and lasting guest experiences well into the next 30 years.”
Dammeyer most recently served as president and chief construction/development officer of Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group, where had has developed more than 30 hotels.
“Terry brings a career's worth of development experience to an already solid team at White Lodging," White said. "I’m confident we have all the right pieces in place to continue our impressive trajectory of growth and industry innovation.”
Dammeyer will oversee the company's pipeline of development projects, which includes more than $1 billion in premium hotels over the next four years.
“White Lodging is one of the country’s most strategic, efficient and focused development companies, and I’m privileged to be working with such a talented team,” Dammeyer said. “Together we’ll continue our growth by investing in premium assets in concentrated urban markets, including further expansion in our newest markets like San Antonio, Texas, and Charlotte, North Carolina.”