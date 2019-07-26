White Lodging will manage Purdue University's historic Union Club Hotel, which is attached to the Purdue Memorial Union in West Lafayette.
The Merrillville-based hotel development and management company will take over operations of the 182-room hotel when it reopens next year after an extensive renovation, which includes the addition of a new, yet-unnamed restaurant and bar. The landmark hotel was constructed between 1929 and 1953.
“We’re excited to support such an iconic part of Purdue University and build the next generation of hospitality professionals by supplementing the classroom experience with hands-on learning,” said Ken Barrett, White Lodging’s president and CEO of hospitality management. “Guests of the Union Club can expect the same world-class hospitality experience they receive at any of our nearly 100 premium-branded hotels and more than 40 restaurants and bars.”
The privately-owned company, founded in 1985 by Bruce White, a Purdue graduate and former trustee at the land-grant university, will use the hotel as a "hands-on learning laboratory for students enrolled in Purdue’s Hospitality & Tourism Management program."
“We are thrilled to work with White Lodging to bring the service and experience at our hotel to a level consistent with the grand plans we have for this renovation,” said Robert Wynkoop, senior director of Auxiliary Services at Purdue University. “White Lodging and Purdue will be ready to welcome our first guests in the Union Club’s next chapter in August 2020.”
The ongoing renovation, the first in four decades, will give the hotel a more contemporary look, save for the historic facade, and grant the entrance a "grand modern loft-like feel," according to the university. The project also encompasses cosmetic improvements to the ballrooms on the main floor of the Purdue Memorial Union.
“The goal of this renovation is to not only make this a state-of-art university-owned hotel, but to make it stand alongside some of the best hotels in the country — both from a design and service perspective,” Wynkoop said.