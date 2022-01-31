White Lodging to renovate historic Otis Hotel in San Antonio after pandemic delay

Merrillville-based White Lodging is going forward with a major renovation of a 251-room hotel in San Antonio, a project that had been delayed because of uncertainty over how the coronavirus pandemic would affect business.
The hotel developer and property manager founded by Bruce White partnered with REI Real Estate to buy the Marriott Plaza San Antonio from Ashford Hospitality Trust for $34 million a few years ago. It sits on a 4.5-acre site and includes historic 19th-century bungalows.
White Lodging planned a massive renovation project that was announced during March 2020 and then put on hold because of COVID-19's impact on the travel and hospitality sectors.
Now the developer is going ahead with the 15-month project that will rebrand the hotel as The Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection. It is expected to reopen in 2023 after a complete overhaul.
“Starting this significant project reinforces the confidence we have in San Antonio as a destination, and the hospitality industry’s recovery,” said Jean-Luc Barone, White Lodging’s chief executive officer of hospitality management.
Plans call for a transformation of the guest rooms, balconies, exterior, lobby, meeting rooms, porte cochere and resort-style pool with a bar. The hotel will add a new bar, destination spa and restaurant serving gross cultural cuisine.
White Lodging plans to add more natural light and natural materials that emphasize its location in the Alamo City. The 360-square-foot guestrooms will feature sliding glass doors and private balconies or terraces overlooking the landscaped courtyard when possible.
The historic bungalows will be repurposed into a day spa and suites. Semi-private cabanas, an outdoor bar and a natural arbor will be added to the pool area.
The hotel property will end up with 10,000-square-foot of indoor meeting space as well as event areas outside.
Founded in 1985, White Lodging manages 90 hotels and 40 restaurants around the country.
