White Lodging to sell 25 hotel management contracts as it exits suburban markets

White Lodging is selling 25 management contracts for suburban hotels as it continues to execute its plan to exit suburban markets.

The Merrillville-based hospitality company also has been selling off individual suburban hotel properties as part of a multi-year strategy to shift focus to more upscale urban and lifestyle hotels. The company will hone in on high-end downtown hotels that "deliver memorable and elevated guest experiences."

It is selling off management contracts to Pennsylvania-based HHM for an undisclosed sum.

“This strategic portfolio shift further defines our position in the industry and reinforces our focus on urban luxury and lifestyle hotels with independent destination restaurants,” said Bruce White, founder and chairman of White Lodging. “In a sea of commodity hotel properties and expanding management portfolios, we are positioned to create the highest level of guest experiences and an environment where associates thrive. Our interest is to develop the best associates, while building the best hotel, restaurant and bar concepts in every market we operate in.”

No layoffs will take place at either the Merrillville corporate headquarters or the hotels themselves.

"The transaction does not impact any employment at corporate office in Merrillville," White Lodging spokesman Mike Banas said. "All associates at the included hotels were offered equivalent positions with HHM."

The company, which White founded in 1985, is focusing on urban markets like Indianapolis, Austin, Louisville, Chicago, Denver, San Antonio, Nashville and Charlotte. It now has 50 hotels, 40 restaurants and 10 rooftop bars.

Last year, the company opened four new hotels and nine new restaurants. Its new additions included the J.W. Marriott Charlotte, Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk, Austin Marriott Downtown and the Moxy Austin University.

White Lodging plans to continue to develop new hotels. It's also developing career development and training programs in partnership with Purdue University.

“At the same time we are investing in our associates, our opportunity and capacity for new hotel development is targeted and robust,” said Ken Barrett, president of White Lodging. “We expect to continue to build the very best lifestyle hotels that offer exceptional food, beverage and service experiences.”

The company plans to invest in its training, development and mentorship programs. It believes its reshaped portfolio will offer clearer career paths for workers in the same urban market without having to move or change companies.

“We want to show associates that — from the day they are hired to the time they retire — hospitality is an exciting career, and one that can work with a modern lifestyle,” said Jean-Luc Barone, White Lodging CEO of Hospitality Management. “We are developing real curriculum and programs to meet the growing demands and thirst for personal development that this workforce is looking for. The way we win the talent war is by creating a company that allows each individual to be their best selves and grow, and that’s just what we’re doing."

