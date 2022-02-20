White Lodging's Union Club Hotel joins the Autograph Collection

Merrillville-based White Lodging recently invested heavily in transforming The Union Club Hotel at Purdue University, which has now joined the Autograph Collection.

The 153-year-old hotel in West Lafayette, which is owned by Purdue and managed by White Lodging, joined a selection of 240 independent, more upscale hotels within the Marriott International portfolio.

“Throughout history, generations of Purdue graduates have left their mark, in small steps and giant leaps,” said Vicki Wicks, the hotel's general manager. “Joining Autograph Collection Hotels is a giant leap for Purdue’s hospitality program and further reinforces the world-class amenities we offer at The Union Club Hotel.”

The hotel with a brick and American Gothic facade was built in 1929. White Lodging overhauled it during the 2019-2020 academic year, adding "luxury amenities and timeless design." It filled the lobby with moraic tile with Purdue's traditional black-and-gold color scheme, monochrome bookshelves and artwork featuring famous Purdue figures like Amelia Earhart. The lobby has a hidden bar and furniture with fabric meant to evoke professors' traditional tweed jackets.

The renovation has earned many accolades, such as Best Boutique Hotel of 2021 by the Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association, a 2021 Gold Key Award for Best Lobby from the Boutique Design Magazine, a Best Hotel Renovation and Restoration Award from the AHEAD America’s 2021 Awards and a Silver Award for Interior Design-Renovation from the 2020 IDA Design Awards.

It's home to Leaps Coffee & Artisan Pastries, the Boiler Up Bar and 8Eleven Modern Bistro. It's an upscale eatery serving bistro entrees like roasted bone marrow and braised beef that pays tribute to NASA's Gemini 8 and Apollo 11 and Purdue University alumnus Neil Armstrong.

The hotel also has 16 meeting spaces that include boardrooms and ballrooms.

It operates as a learning laboratory for students at the recently renamed White Lodging–J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. They get college credit while working at the hotel so they can gain experience learning about hotel and restaurant operations. White Lodging also arranges for internship and job opportunities for the students who learn on the job there through its LAUNCH Hospitality Immersion Program.

For more information, visit www.purdueunionclubhotel.com or call 1.765.494.8922.

