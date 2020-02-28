Whiting merchants celebrating leap day with with hoppy beers, frog legs, games

Downtown Whiting merchants are banding together to offer people a way to celebrate the leap year that comes once every four years.
The Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Downtown Leapfrog event during the day and Leaps and Hops Pub Hop at night on Saturday.
The Junkyard, Bulldog Brewing Company, Mind Benders Puzzles and Games, Region Escape Room, Rebeca’s Hair Salon, La Michoacana and Comfort Roast Coffee House and Café, all along 119th Street, will participate in the family-friendly Leapfrog event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People can play frog-related games at the businesses, such as pin the crown on the frog, find the fly, the frog toss, and toss the fly to the frog. They can win tickets that can be redeemed for an assortment of prizes at the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce office at 1417 119th St. in Whiting.
“I’m looking forward to this event since it doesn’t happen often. This is an event where kids, brought by their parents and grandparents can hop store to store to visit businesses that otherwise they wouldn’t have known had even existed," said Joel Bender, owner of Mind Benders Puzzles and Games. “This would be a good way to have others from other towns attend since Whiting is a very walkable town.”
Then from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday evening, Beggars Pizza, Center Lounge, Bulldog Brewing Company, The Mascot Hall of Fame, The Standard Taproom, The Office, Winey Beach Café and other restaurants and bars in downtown Whiting will offer hoppy beers and frog legs.
“This is a great way to feature the restaurants and bars in Whiting who aren’t always featured during our daytime events," Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Kristen Shepard said. "I’m really excited for this concept."
Bulldog Brewing Company will, for instance, offer three flavors of frog legs, a new key lime torte served on a lily pad and a variety of hop-forward beer to celebrate the leap year.
“The whole event is made to celebrate leap year using a pub crawl," Bulldog owner Kevin Clark said. "I don’t think you can find a city or town like Whiting where you can have a pub hop without having to travel a distance.”
For more information, call 219-659-0292 or email kshepard@wrchamber.com.