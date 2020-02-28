Whiting merchants celebrating leap day with with hoppy beers, frog legs, games

Downtown Whiting merchants are banding together to offer people a way to celebrate the leap year that comes once every four years.

The Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Downtown Leapfrog event during the day and Leaps and Hops Pub Hop at night on Saturday.

The Junkyard, Bulldog Brewing Company, Mind Benders Puzzles and Games, Region Escape Room, Rebeca’s Hair Salon, La Michoacana and Comfort Roast Coffee House and Café, all along 119th Street, will participate in the family-friendly Leapfrog event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People can play frog-related games at the businesses, such as pin the crown on the frog, find the fly, the frog toss, and toss the fly to the frog. They can win tickets that can be redeemed for an assortment of prizes at the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce office at 1417 119th St. in Whiting.

“I’m looking forward to this event since it doesn’t happen often. This is an event where kids, brought by their parents and grandparents can hop store to store to visit businesses that otherwise they wouldn’t have known had even existed," said Joel Bender, owner of Mind Benders Puzzles and Games. “This would be a good way to have others from other towns attend since Whiting is a very walkable town.”

