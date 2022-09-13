Whiting Refinery has potential future as 'energy hub,' BP’s Chief U.S. Economist says

HAMMOND — The BP Whiting Refinery has a potential future as an energy hub in which a diversified mix of energy is generated, BP’s chief U.S. economist said.

BP is looking to reduce its carbon emissions but still envisions a place for resilient hydrocarbons going forward in the future, Michael Cohen told the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce last week at the Dynasty Banquet Hall in Hammond.

"There's been a lot of focus on the renewable part of our strategy, but resilient hydrocarbons remain important as we deliver on emissions long-term," he said while giving a presentation on BP's Statistical Review of World Energy. "What that means for a place like the Whiting Refinery is that it will be an energy hub that will integrate low-carbon solutions as the demand mix changes. We will leverage existing refineries to supply the lower carbon products. We're going to have to, in order to cater to the speed of the transition."

BP has been investing more in solar and wind farms, including in downstate Indiana. But the lakefront refinery, which was originally built in the late 19th century to refine kerosene before the automobile even arrived on the scene, will continue to have a place, he said.

"Our refineries remain important partners with the communities that we have always worked with," Cohen said. "The energy will change over time as we work with other industries on lower carbon pathways. We plan to be part of that solution, part of that trajectory going forward. But we have to emphasize first and foremost there's a wide range of opportunities for producing a diverse mix of energy. That could include renewables, low-carbon fuels that will still need processing and other carbon capture. It will be all hands on deck. We will pursue all of these solutions to achieve lower carbon one way or another. We move through this period of uncertainty to attain lower carbon day-by-day."

Demand for oil fell sharply in 2020 but has rebounded since, Cohen said. The use of carbon-based fuels increased as global energy demand grew by 5.8% last year, but renewable energy use has been steadily growing year in and year out, he said.

"An important point is that the increase in emissions in 2021 was the result of a rebound in economic growth but it did not result in an increase in carbon intensity," he said. "Renewable energy continues to increase its share of power generation."

Many companies are pushing toward net zero to combat climate change but it's unclear how things will ultimately shake out.

"We just acknowledge the future is uncertain," Cohen said. "That uncertainty is part of our strategy in the short term and long term. We can't tell you what the energy system might look like or the direction of policy going forward."

The power sector has been driving the near-term reduction in emissions, followed by the transportation sector as more electric and fuel-efficient vehicles grow more popular worldwide.

"For most of modern history there's been one dominant source of energy," Cohen said. "As we accelerate toward net zero, there will be far more diversity. In addition to oil and natural gas there will be a need to integrate hydrogen, wind, solar and all of these."