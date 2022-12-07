Whiting-Robertsale Chamber hosting downtown Whiting's first Kris Kringle Christmas Market

Shoppers can warm up with mulled wine or hot chocolate while buying holiday presents in downtown Whiting this weekend.

The Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first-ever Kris Kringle Christmas Market in a heated tent at 1515 E. 119th St., between the Post Office and the Whiting Elks Lodge. It will take place between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

"It's all under a heated tent so if the weather isn't nice don't worry about it," said Tom Dabertin of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce. "There will be mulled wine and piping hot chocolate for anyone who feels a little cold."

It will feature more than 20 vendors.

"We'll have a local coffee shop selling coffee, tea and coffee brewing tools," Dabertin said. "We'll have sports collectibles, different sports memorabilia, all kinds of food and baked goods. There will be donuts, cookies, jewelry, rosaries, Christmas decorations, tree skirt decorations and food vendors. We want to drive business to the restaurants but we'll have Ben's Soft Pretzel, Burrito Stop and all kinds of food."

People can see how downtown Whiting is decked out for the holidays with lighted snowflakes on street poles, as well as a Santa, Frosty the Snowman and a large Christmas tree. The neighboring Robertsdale neighborhood in Hammond also is adorned with lighted garlands.

"We want them to stay in downtown Whiting," Dabertin said. "It's festive in the community. We have a one-of-a-kind toy and game shop, Mindbenders. Suncatchers is one of the most decorated shops for Christmas."

The historic Hoosier Theater also will show holiday classics like "It's a Wonderful Life" all weekend.

"There's a lot to see and do this weekend," Dabertin said. "You can't find this quaint small-town atmosphere any better than in Whiting-Robertsdale. You feel like you're stepping back in time into a Christmas painting. It's a wonderful place to celebrate the holidays."