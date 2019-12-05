The 1950s-style burger chain Schoop's is one of Northwest Indiana's best known restaurant brands and it's won heaps of acclaim over the years, including being named the best fast food in Indiana by Food and Wine magazine and one of the best burgers in greater Chicagoland, according to the Chicago Tribune.
But after 32 years, the Whiting Schoop's at 1449 Indianapolis Boulevard served its last burger Thursday.
Owners Tom Markovich, a retired Hammond firefighter, and Mary Beth Markovich are retiring and looking to spend more time in Florida. They will continue to remain part owners of the St. John Schoop's, where another couple actively manages the restaurant.
"Today's the last day," Mary Beth Markovich said Thursday. "It's been bittersweet. Many regulars came in for one last burger. They're all great people."
They've owned the classic fast food restaurant serving burgers, fries, onion rings, chili, shakes and bottomless coffee to Whiting and Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood near the Five Points intersection for the last 26 years. They also bought the Schoop's franchise that used to be located in the now-razed Woodmar Mall and moved it to its current location on Indianapolis Boulevard in south Hammond in 2007, but sold that eatery to new owners.
Business, especially the lunch crowd, slowed down in Whiting as employment shrunk at nearby factories like Unilever and Cargill. But it still had many loyal customers from surrounding neighborhoods, including from the nearby BP Whiting Refinery.
"When we first opened, we had couples eat lunch here every day," she said. "It was like a coffee klatsch. That's gone by the wayside. But we still do a lot of business with BP and it's still a viable business."
The issue was that the Markoviches, both Whiting natives who also previously owned and operated Dairy Queen restaurants, are looking to ease out of the hectic and stressful restaurant life.
"We'd like to spend the whole winter in Florida," she said. "Whiting and Robertsdale have been wonderful and we're going to miss them."
The local hamburger chain, known for its massive hand-pressed beef patties that are never frozen and are crisp-edged coming off the grill, has been a Region institution since it was founded in 1948. It has many other Northwest Indiana locations, including in Munster, Highland, Schererville, Valparaiso, Crown Point, Portage, Michigan City and at the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
"It's a unique burger," Tom Markovich said. "With the homemade soup, the homemade chili and the music, it's a whole experience. Schoop's gets all these accolades from Chicago and CNN. We win The Times 'Best of the Region' every year hands down. Some of our customers claimed the burger at the Whiting store tasted better than any other Schoop's, but that might have been personal taste."
He said he got to know many different customers over the years.
"They were all good people who worked in a lot of different industries," Markovich said. "We had a lot of acquaintances. We've gone to a lot of funerals of customers we became friends with."
The Markoviches are looking to either sell the Whiting franchise, which would include the building, restaurant equipment or phone number as a turnkey operation, or — failing that — rent the property out.
"It needs some young blood and some young energy," he said. "I'm in my twilight, but maybe a young person who wants to work hard could take it over."
If interested in the restaurant, call 219-365-0112 or visit schoophamburgers.com.