 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whiting small business owner appointed to SBA board, will help small biz with regulatory issues
urgent

Whiting small business owner appointed to SBA board, will help small biz with regulatory issues

{{featured_button_text}}
Whiting small business owner appointed to SBA board

Araceli Corona, a small business owner in Whiting, was named to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Great Lakes Region Regulatory Fairness Board and will lend an ear to any small business owners in the Upper Midwest who feel they have faced heavy-handed regulation.

SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza appointed Corona to the role, in which she will assist small businesses and address any concerns of owners about federal regulation and compliance issues in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

“As someone who has established a successful small business, Ms. Corona is well-positioned to advocate for issues impacting small business owners,” SBA’s National Ombudsman and Assistant Administrator for Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Amber Richards said. “The members of the Regulatory Fairness Board play a critical role in making sure the voice of small business is heard by regulators and help to support regulatory solutions that save small businesses time and money.”

Corona earned degrees at the University of Chicago, Purdue University and Chicago State University and was a distinguished Goldie Wolfe Miller Women Leaders in Real Estate Scholar at Roosevelt University in downtown Chicago.

She is licensed in life, health, property and casualty insurance and is president of Brilliance Insurance Group, which focuses on the Medicare insurance market.

In her new role, Corona will take part in fairness hearings, roundtables and outreach events with small business owners from across the Midwest. She will serve as a point of contact from the SBA for any small business owners who believe they have faced excessive federal regulatory enforcement.

Corona can be reached at 773-968-6619 or ac@brillianceinconsulting.com.

For more information, visit www.sba.gov/ombudsman.

Region stores that closed in 2020

Region stores that closed in 2020

The brick-and-mortar retail sector has been struggling because of competition with e-commerce giants like Amazon, eBay, Wayfair, Chewy and Zappos. But 2020 presented unprecedented challenges because of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns and restrictions. Here's a look at stores in the Region that closed, announced they would close, filed for bankruptcy or were saved from closure in 2020:

JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center
Business
urgent

JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

JC Penney, which already had filed for bankruptcy and announced it was shuttering 230 stores nationwide, said it would close its Calumet City department store at 200 River Oaks Drive. The troubled retailer is shuttering 154 stores this summer and plans to announce another wave of closures in the next few weeks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts