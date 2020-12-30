Whiting small business owner appointed to SBA board, will help small biz with regulatory issues

Araceli Corona, a small business owner in Whiting, was named to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Great Lakes Region Regulatory Fairness Board and will lend an ear to any small business owners in the Upper Midwest who feel they have faced heavy-handed regulation.

SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza appointed Corona to the role, in which she will assist small businesses and address any concerns of owners about federal regulation and compliance issues in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

“As someone who has established a successful small business, Ms. Corona is well-positioned to advocate for issues impacting small business owners,” SBA’s National Ombudsman and Assistant Administrator for Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Amber Richards said. “The members of the Regulatory Fairness Board play a critical role in making sure the voice of small business is heard by regulators and help to support regulatory solutions that save small businesses time and money.”

Corona earned degrees at the University of Chicago, Purdue University and Chicago State University and was a distinguished Goldie Wolfe Miller Women Leaders in Real Estate Scholar at Roosevelt University in downtown Chicago.