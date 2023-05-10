WHITING – Extravagant, elegant movie palaces like the Paramount, Parthenon and State theaters in downtown Hammond once packed in thousands excited for silver screen adventures.

Often built for touring vaudeville performances, such grand Northwest Indiana movie houses featured doormen, ushers, ornate trappings and even songbirds in the lobby.

The relics of a bygone era were largely supplanted by the more modern multiplexes many decades ago.

But the nearly century-old Hoosier Theatre, which will mark its 100th anniversary in downtown Whiting next year, has persevered.

The opulent movie palace at 1335 119th St. in downtown Whiting dates back to 1924 and continues to show first-run films today. But John Katris, who restored the building to its original splendor and brought back the movies 32 years ago, is now looking to retire and turn the Hoosier Theatre over to a nonprofit group that would transform it into a live entertainment venue.

The historic movie theater would return to its roots as a vaudeville stage, serving as a venue for comedy, concerts, theater and other live entertainment. It likely would continue to show some second-run films on occasion, for instance continuing to show silent films with live organ accompaniment and holiday classics like "It's a Wonderful Life" just before Christmas. It may even host an annual film festival.

The Tomfoolery Fun Club, a popular local variety show that performs at venues around Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs, will start to host regular live events this year to help rebrand the Hoosier Theatre in people's minds as a place to go out for live entertainment.

"I saved it from demolition 32 years ago and ran it for so many years," Katris said. "Now it's time to retire. I'm 60 years old now and slowing down and looking to spend more time with family. Hopefully, it will become a performing arts venue that still shows some motion pictures."

A Friends of the Hoosier Theatre group is forming to take over operations. Katris plans to lease it out to the nonprofit and has been in talks with the Whiting Redevelopment Commission about the plans.

"It was nice at one time. In the late 1990s, a booking agent told me we were the talk of Hollywood," he said. "We were the third highest grossing single screen theater in the country. We'd have 300 to 500 people on Friday and Saturday nights and that's when we were showing intermediate-run films."

The Hoosier Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places. It has an ornate terracotta facade, a high vaulted ceiling, a Kimball organ, finely etched plaster reliefs, a towering screen with red curtains and a veritable sea of 600 plush red seats.

Katris has been operating it as a single-screen movie theater, the last surviving one in Lake County, since he painstakingly renovated it after it suffered a fire in the 1980s. The building contractor and designer originally had designs to add a second smaller 50-seat theater like the Music Box in Chicago.

His parents ran East Chicago's Voge Theatre, settling on the unorthodox spelling of vogue after running a contest for the best four-letter name to best represent the new age of cinema. The 914-seat movie palace opened in 1928 as the Lyric Theatre and was ultimately destroyed in an arson in the 1970s.

Katris hung out there as a kid and remembers marveling at a screening of "King Kong." During the restoration, he moved the popcorn machines, projectors and drinking fountains from the Voge to the Hoosier Theatre.

He remembers often going to downtown Hammond as a kid to Paramount Theater to see movies like "Chariots of the Gods" and was shocked when it was slated to be torn down. He believed it to be the last of the movie palaces in Lake County but then someone told him there was a movie palace still standing in downtown Whiting.

"I had never been to Whiting. I didn't even know it had a downtown," he said. "I just knew it had what was the Amaco Refinery then. I went to take pictures and figured the downtown was somewhere off the boulevard and planned to kill the rest of the film in my camera. I was blown away by the charm and beauty of downtown Whiting. It was a diamond in the rough."

Long an architectural buff, he snapped pictures of the Hoosier Theatre and went to the Hammond Public Library to research it on microfilm. He was told the theater was beyond repair but called up and found out it was for sale. He posed as a college student and went around surveying Whiting residents about whether they would go back to see movies and live performances there.

When he bought it, the Hoosier Theatre was in rough shape.

"I was given the keys to the building in wintertime and there were eight-foot ice cycles hanging off bare bricks inside," he said. "It still had the original 1920s old heating and electrical system with copper."

With the help of a small crew, he did extensive renovations, recasting ornate plaster reliefs, rebuilding the roof and putting in new electrical and plumbing systems. He rebuilt the original stage floor, hosting sporadic live events over the years.

"We'd made progress little by little and people would come in and say the theater never looked like this," he said. "The Chamber of Commerce got involved and we had a grand opening in October of 1997 with a beautiful gala. It was like Hollywood, like the Academy Awards."

Hundreds turned out to see movies like "Forest Gump," "The Man in the Iron Mask" and "Good Will Hunting" in the early days.

"We have a single screen so we'd have to choose wisely," he said. "Often there were two big hits and we'd have to pick one. Sometimes we'd pick the wrong movie and it didn't do good."

It's had the most success with family films, such as Disney flicks, over the years. Superhero movies like installments from the Spider-Man and Batman franchises initially turned out huge crowds but have not had the same draw in recent years.

Crowds have shrunk, especially since the pandemic. More people are just streaming movies at home, Katris said.

"Streaming has been horrible for movie theaters," he said. "It's taken a big bite from the whole industry. Regal Cinema went bankrupt. AMC has been struggling. Plus studios are now asking for huge advances so it's hard to book some big films. COVID really changed the industry and caused streaming to blossom."

He believes live entertainment is the future for historic movie theaters.

"People still want to get out of the house," he said. "It's the same question as whether to cook at home or eat at a restaurant or drink at home or go to a bar. But people are picking and choosing their entertainment. When it's a concert or stand-up, you're the only one to have that. There's no competition. You're the only game in town. With movies, there's a lot of competition. So the trend is to convert movie theaters into performing arts venues."

The Hobart Art Theater in downtown Hobart underwent a similar transformation, now frequently hosting concerts and comedy. Similar plans were in the works for the Crown Theater in downtown Crown Point and the since-razed Town Theater in downtown Highland but they never came to fruition.

The Hoosier Theatre remains vital to downtown Whiting, Katris said.

"It feeds the restaurants, bars and shops," he said. "If you can get 500 or 600 people to a show, that's going to infiltrate the economy."

Tom Byelick with the Tomfoolery Fun Club is spearheading efforts to transform it into a live performance space. The Friends of the Hoosier Theatre plan to host a series of live events this year, including a Tomfoolery Fun Club show on June 10, the comedian and musician Skip Griparis on July 7, the alternative rock band Hoosier Palooza on August 6 and Tomfoolery Fun Club's Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 22.

It will take over management sometime in the first part of next year.

"It's a group of volunteers from the city and Northwest Indiana who want to keep it as a viable entity when he retires," Byelick said. "What we're doing is a kind of rebranding phase for the space in the summer and fall."

The live entertainment will appeal to different demographics, including younger people, Byelick said. It may also host educational events and local theater groups. The Marian Theatre Guild in Whiting already has expressed interest but Byelick said it could be open to any area theater troupes that want to stage plays there.

The Hoosier Theatre started out providing live entertainment. W.C. Fields, the Three Stooges and Amos & Andy all have performed there. It's also hosted James Cagney and Red Grange, who threw footballs off the roof to eager kids below on 119th Street.

"It's had Charles Laughton from 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame,'" he said. "Steppenwolf played there. So did Ides of March. It has a rich history of live entertainment. We're going to get it back to its original use."

Katris is now building out dressing rooms for theater performers. They're going to bring in lighting and a sound system for events.

"We want to keep it viable," Byelick said. " With the movie industry shifting to televisions, people need motivation to go out. You've seen old movie houses transformed back to their original roots in St. Charles, Geneva and Waukegan. It could host touring acts that maybe wouldn't play Soldier Field or the United Center but that people would still go out to see. It could host something like Dionne Warwick or Blue Oyster Cult."

With the historic ambiance, it's an experience to see a show there, Byelick said.

"First of all, it's a really big theater," he said. "But it's only 19 rows deep and there isn't a bad seat in the house. If you were 19 rows deep at the Chicago Theater, you'd still be in the front section. It's got a great ambiance and acoustics and there's so much history to go along with it with W.C. Fields and other performers. They can't reproduce theaters like this today. This is a diamond in the rough. The opportunity is here to take advantage of it. It looks like a museum if you look up toward the ceiling and see all the decorative engravings. "

While it may get a new lease on life as a live entertainment venue, the show will still go on at the Hoosier Theatre. Byelick said it couldn't do first-run movies anymore because it couldn't meet the requirement screening commitments if it starts hosting regular events. But it could still occasionally host classic films like "The Godfather."

"It's been a family-run business and it's time to pass on the baton," Katris said. "It's time to close one chapter and start a new chapter of the Hoosier Theatre."