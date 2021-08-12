Wilder Fields vertical farm in abandoned Cal City Target unveils first grow tower

Jones said the project, which will include a retail store and education center for the public, was just the start of redevelopment in the city and could help galvanize more economic development going forward.

"We are building a world-class community," he said. "Wilder Fields is at the head of the pack in helping Calumet City become the leader in world-class businesses that add value to the lives of our residents."

Wilder Fields will supply produce within a 100-mile radius, greatly reducing the carbon impact of greens that are now mainly shipped from the West Coast. Consumers can expect exotic greens that aren't commonly available locally, including tart red sorrel, horseradish-tinged red mizuna and spicy wasabi arugula, Counne said.

A rotating variety of crops will be grown in 20-foot-tall grow towers like the one unveiled at a press conference Wednesday. They will produce organic produce year-round without pesticides or insecticides, Coune said.

The artisan produce will be consistently priced as supply won't be affected by changes in the weather, he said. The shelf life also will be longer as it won't have to be shipped by truck across the country, so it won't go bad as soon, cutting down on food waste.