Willie Nelson on the road again to Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo

Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Willie Nelson is on the road again, this time headed to perform at Fours Winds Casino in New Buffalo in April.

The legendary outlaw country musician, who rebelled against the Nashville orthodoxy and went on to become a Grammy Award winner with many platinum albums, will perform at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, April 26 at the Four Winds' Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road, just across the state line in Southwest Michigan.

"With a six-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985 and was honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song."

Nelson has had a long and varied career that's also included films, books and activism, most notably for the legalization of marijuana and family-owned farms.