Win a Chevy Equinox or Silverado in the Win a Chevrolet Sweepstakes

Imagine driving off in a brand-new Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle or Silverado pickup truck without having to ever make a deposit or a single monthly car payment.
The Times Media Co. and Northwest Indiana Chevrolet Dealers have teamed up for the 10th year to make that dream a reality for one lucky winner. The Win a Chevrolet Sweepstakes starts Sunday and runs through June 15.
"This year, the local Chevy dealers wanted to give folks a choice between the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Silverado, the two most popular Chevrolets in the Chicago market," said Mike Hillstrom, executive director of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers. We want to thank the people of Northwest Indiana for helping make Chevrolet the No. 1 seller in the Chicagoland market for eight years in a row."
So long a streak of dominance by one automaker is rare in one of the top 10 major markets in the United States, he said.
"Chevrolet sales have stayed strong in this market," he said. "It reflects the passion Chevy dealers have for customer satisfaction."
Participating dealerships in this year's sweepstakes are Smith Chevrolet in Lowell and Hammond, Mike Anderson Chevrolet in Merrillville, Harbor Buick Chevrolet GMC in Michigan City, Bosak Chevrolet in Burns Harbor, Team Chevrolet in Valparaiso, Christenson Chevrolet in Highland and Wiers Chevrolet in Demotte.
"The Northwest Indiana Chevy dealers are very excited to partner with The Times of Northwest Indiana to showcase their top two products and give people a chance to win services," Smith Chevrolet dealer Samantha Roper said. "The Silverado has an all-new design with all the luxury. It doesn't drive like a truck. And the Equinox is state of the art."
People can enter to win the Chevy pickup or SUV by filling out a form in Sunday's paper and dropping it off at a Times office or participating Chevrolet dealership.
"We are excited to once again partner with the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevrolet Dealers on this exciting promotion," The Times Media Co. General Manager Joe Battistoni said. "This has become a Northwest Indiana staple. Two new elements are the choice of vehicle for the winner, which are both the top-selling segments in Northwest Indiana: the Equinox and the Silverado. The other is the ability for readers to win a $200 General Motors service gift card throughout the contest. We’ve broken entry records the last three years and fully expect to do the same this year."
Last year, more than 12,000 people entered the sweepstakes.
"Your chances of winning are really good," Hillstrom said. "And it's easy to enter by going to one of our dealerships or online with our longtime partners at The Times. It's a fun opportunity to get a chance to win a vehicle. It's part of our overall appreciation for our customers."
An additional 16 winners will take home $200 Chevy service/accessories gift cards.
For more information or to enter, visit www.nwi.com/chevy.