Winfield council approves smoking ban in all public places

WINFIELD — An ordinance to ban smoking in all public places in the town was approved unanimously by the council Tuesday despite protests by several bar owners, who said it would have a severe impact on their businesses.

The ordinance, which will go into effect April 1, drew a near-capacity crowd of about 45 people to the town hall. Two bar owners presented petitions against the ordinance, but the new law had the support of one of the residents at the meeting and from representatives of the Lake County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition.

Cynthia Boger, of Mighty Mick's, said she fears losing a lot of customers to bars in other nearby communities that allow smoking.

"You are taking my life away," Boger said. "I'm don't smoke and I hate it, but it's not fair to take away everything I have."

Cheryle Klimczak, of B. G. Gator's, said she's seen first hand what becoming a non-smoking establishment will do to her business. She said they tried going non-smoking once before, but the bar was losing $6,000 to $11,000 a month and her bartenders quit. Customers didn't want to go outside to smoke and non-smokers didn't support the business. The business would get almost no customers in winter, she said.