Winfield McDonald's reopens after months of renovations

The Winfield McDonald's made its long-awaited return Tuesday morning after more than four months of renovations.
The Golden Arches at 10885 Randolph St. in Winfield reopened at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after the first major remodeling the burger restaurant has gotten since it was built in 1996. McDonald’s Owner/Operator Sherri Modrak said the fast food eatery was modernized to "deliver a redesigned, elevated guest experience with new levels of choice, engagement and service."
"Guests will notice a modern look and feel with new designs and new ways of ordering with digital self-order kiosks," Modrak said. "Additionally, guests’ orders will be delivered to tables by crew members, allow customers to relax and enjoy a more custom dining experience."
Construction workers have been remodeling the restaurant since Aug. 19, when it closed for renovations. The restaurant got a more contemporary look similar to the recently remodeled McDonald's in downtown Crown Point. New features include the self-ordering kiosks, digital menu boards, and a second drive-thru to speed up the process of getting customers their orders.
"The modernized restaurant will also include a new family area with interactive technology featuring collaborative puzzles, painting, interactive coloring and other original games," Modrak said. "We can’t wait to share the new McDonald’s experience with our customers and look forward to offering them a new way to dine at McDonald’s.”
The restaurant was expanded in size and no longer includes the PlayPlace, one of the last remaining McDonald's playgrounds in the area.
Though no longer a destination for playing, the restaurant will bring Big Macs, McNuggets and Quarter Pounders with Cheese directly to customers. It's now offering home delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats.
The 79-year-old Chicago-based burger chain, which serves more than 69 million customers a day at more than 37,000 locations in more than 100 countries, is the world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue.
The Winfield location will now be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week for dine-in, and will have the drive-through open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information, call 219-662-1996 or visit mcdonalds.com.