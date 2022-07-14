Wintrust Bank boosts mininimum wage to $18 an hour

Wintrust Bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, will raise its minimum wage to $18 an hour at a time when workers are harder to come by and inflation has eaten into the buying power of paychecks.

The Rosemont-based bank will boost its starting pay for hourly employees effective August 1.

“We are proud to make this investment in the people who provide such exceptional service to our customers and the communities we serve. Our growth, success, and recent accolades are a direct reflection of their hard work and dedication," Founder and CEO Edward J. Wehmer said.

Wintrust has more than $50 billion in assets and more than 170 branches, including Dyer Bank & Trust, First National Bank of Illinois, Joliet Bank & Trust, Orland Park Bank & Trust and South Holland Bank & Trust.

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in widespread worker shortages and prompted "The Great Reassessment" in which many workers reconsidered their careers and ended up choosing to find new jobs, seek more pay or flexible hours or start their own businesses.

Several major employers in Northwest Indiana and beyond have bumped up their starting pay in recent months. Notre Dame Credit Union in Whiting raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour and PNC Bank, which has branches in Schererville, Munster, East Chicago and Michigan City, increased its starting pay to $18 an hour.

Fifth Third Bank and Verizon, both of which have locations across the Calumet Region, bumped up their starting pay to $20 an hour. Target is now paying as much as $24 an hour in some markets as employers strive to offer more competitive wages and benefits in a tight labor market.