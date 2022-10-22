Wintrust Bank grows profits by 48% in third quarter

Wintrust Bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, reported profits of $143 million, or $2.21 per share, in the third quarter.

That's a 48% jump as compared to the second quarter.

The Rosemont-based bank has made $364.9 million, or $5.78 per share, during the first nine months of the year. That's down from $367.4 million, or $6 per share, during the same period in 2021.

“I am very pleased with our third quarter results as we reported strong net income and record quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision income. By design, we were able to benefit significantly from the recent rise in interest rates as net interest income and net interest margin showed substantial growth," Wintrust Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "We expect that momentum to continue as we remain asset sensitive to changes in interest rates. In addition, we added strong loan growth in the third quarter, which paired with margin expansion, is expected to drive meaningful revenue growth in future quarters."

The bank increased net interest income by $63.6 million in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter due to loan growth and improvement in net interest margin. Net interest margin grew by 42 basis points as earning asset price increased outpaced increased deposit costs.

Loans grew 12% to $1.1 billion in the third quarter. Assets grew by $1.4 billion while deposits rose by $204 million.

Non-performing loans increased to 0.26% of Wintrust's total loans. Mortgage banking loans decreased to $27.2 million in the third quarter as rising interest rates slowed down homebuying.

"Once again, the loan growth was spread across all of our material loan portfolios as we experienced growth in core commercial, commercial real estate, commercial insurance premium finance receivables and life insurance premium finance receivables," Wehmer said. "This is the sixth quarter in a row in which all of these portfolios individually increased in balance relative to the prior quarter end. We believe our diversified loan portfolio provides many levers for growth and we remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards. In addition, in the third quarter we continued to grow unfunded loan commitments which we expect to drive funded loan growth in future quarters."