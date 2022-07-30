Wintrust Bank reports 28% decline in profits

Wintrust Bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, reported profits of $94.5 million in the second quarter, a 28% decline as compared to the previous quarter.

The Rosemont-based bank made $1.49 per share in the second quarter.

"I am pleased with the second quarter results which exhibited strong earnings momentum and core fundamentals," Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "The second quarter is a turning point for Wintrust as our net interest income and margin expanded meaningfully and remain poised for future growth. Additionally, the company experienced exceptional, diversified growth in our loan portfolio while maintaining historically good credit metrics.”

Wintrust made $221.9 million in the first six months of the year, down from $258.3 million in the first six months of 2021. Its earnings per share was $3.56 per share in the first half of 2022, down from $4.24 per share in the first six months of last year.

The bank increased loans by $1.9 billion or 22% during the second quarter.

"We continue to pick up new market share and grow organically as all of our material loan portfolios exhibited good growth in the second quarter of 2022," Wehmer said. "We remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards. The loan growth experienced in the second quarter of 2022 provides strong momentum for future quarters as total loans as of June 30 were $1.2 billion higher than average total loans in the second quarter of 2022. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 87.0% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand.”

Core loans grew by $910 million and niche loans rose by $1 billion in the second quarter. Paycheck Protection Program loans fell by $172 million as the result of the forgiveness payments to small businesses that availed themselves of the federal coronavirus relief program.

Wintrust's assets grew by $719 million to $51 billion in the second quarter.

Net interest income grew by $38.5 million in the second quarter, which Wehmer attributed to an improvement in the margin.

"Net interest margin increased by 32 basis points as the repricing of earning assets has significantly outpaced deposit rate changes," he said. "Additionally, asset mix improved as excess liquidity was deployed to fund loan growth. We believe, subject to a material change in the consensus projection of interest rates as of this release date, that our net interest margin will continue to expand in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and could approach 3.5% by the end of 2022.”

Mortgage banking revenue totaled $33.3 million in the second quarter, a steep drop off from $77.2 million in the first quarter. Loan volumes dropped to $821 million in the second quarter, down from $896 million in the first quarter.

Non-performing loans only comprised 0.2% of Wintrust's total loans at the end of the quarter.

“Our second quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful," Wehmer said. "We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio."

Wintrust continues to keep an eye out for potential acquisitions amid the ongoing consolidation in the banking sector.

"We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes," he said. "Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision making, always seeking to minimize dilution.”