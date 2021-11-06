Wintrust buys Allstate loans, becomes insurance firm's lender

Wintrust Bank has agreed to buy $570 million of loans from The Allstate Corp. and to become the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, will purchase 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company. Agents borrowed the money to establish, expand and meeting the working capital needs of their businesses.

The deal is expected to close this month.

“Wintrust is excited to work with Allstate to acquire the agency loans and looks forward to serving Allstate agents going forward," Wintrust Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "This portfolio and the related ongoing opportunity is a great fit with our existing insurance finance business. It’s also an example of two great Chicago companies coming together to serve the needs of their stakeholders.”