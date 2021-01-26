Wintrust earnings plunged 21.3% in COVID-plagued year

Wintrust Bank's profit fell 21.3% to $293 million last year, down from $355.7 million in 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on its business.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, earned $4.68 per share, down from $6.03 per share during 2019.

In the fourth quarter, the bank made $101.2 million, or $1.63 per share. That was down 2% as compared to the third quarter but up 13% year-over-year.

"The fourth quarter of 2020 was characterized by significant loan growth, increased net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, a significant reduction in non-performing loans and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area," Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "I am very appreciative of our staff's tireless efforts to make the best of a difficult year. The year offered many challenges and I could not be more proud of our results. Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses, increased by 13% to $604 million in 2020 as compared to $534 million in 2019. We finished 2020 with a lot of momentum and look forward to serving our communities and being responsive to our customers in the new year."