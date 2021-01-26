Wintrust earnings plunged 21.3% in COVID-plagued year

Wintrust Bank's profit fell 21.3% to $293 million last year, down from $355.7 million in 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on its business.
The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, earned $4.68 per share, down from $6.03 per share during 2019.
In the fourth quarter, the bank made $101.2 million, or $1.63 per share. That was down 2% as compared to the third quarter but up 13% year-over-year.
"The fourth quarter of 2020 was characterized by significant loan growth, increased net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, a significant reduction in non-performing loans and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area," Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "I am very appreciative of our staff's tireless efforts to make the best of a difficult year. The year offered many challenges and I could not be more proud of our results. Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses, increased by 13% to $604 million in 2020 as compared to $534 million in 2019. We finished 2020 with a lot of momentum and look forward to serving our communities and being responsive to our customers in the new year."
Wintrust increased its assets by $1.3 billion and its deposits by $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter. Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection loans, grew by $607 million. The bank's PPP loans fell by $663 million in the fourth quarter as they were forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration. About 23% of the PPP loans have been forgiven, while another 45% are under review.
An estimated 32% of PPP loan recipients have yet to apply for loan forgiveness.
The bank has loaned about $1.1 billion in PPP funds to about 5,4000 businesses, collecting fees of about $44 million in the process.
"The company experienced significant loan growth, excluding PPP loans, in the fourth quarter of 2020, including growth in its commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment and life insurance premium finance receivable portfolios," Wehmer said. "Our loan pipelines remain strong and we expect to continue to grow loans in 2021 without compromising our credit standards. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 86.5% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."
Wintrust also bought back 974,150 shares of common stock at an average price of $56.40 per share, or a cost of $54.9 million.
