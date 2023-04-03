Wintrust earned the highest ranking for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power, the highly regarded consumer intelligence firm.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, placed first in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study in Illinois for the second straight year this year. It also was the highest-ranked bank the Midwest in 2017 and 2019 by J.D. Power, a suburban Detroit-based firm also known for its data analytics, software and car rankings.

The J.D. Power study is based on a survey of more than 101,000 bank customers across the country that looks at how banks perform on different metrics. Wintrust got the top score in employer interactions, level of trust, account offerings, problem resolutions, helping save time and money and letting them bank and when they want.

“This honor belongs to the 5,200 Wintrust employees that come to work every day to give the best service and advice they can to our customers. We pride ourselves on knowing our customers and anticipating their needs – sometimes before they even know them. We have continued to innovate and improve our services for customers over the past 31 years," Wintrust Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "We appreciate our customers, our employees, and J.D. Power for this recognition."