Wintrust grows profit by 8%

Wintrust Bank pulled in $86 million in profit in the fourth quarter, an 8% increase year-over-year.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, made $355.7 million in profit last year, up 3.6% from the $343.2 million it made during 2018.

The bank earned $1.44 per share for the fourth quarter and $6.03 per share for the year, up from $5.86 per share during 2018.

"As the decade closes, I reflect back on the recent history of Wintrust and I am proud of the franchise that we have built. In the last 10 years, Wintrust has experienced significant growth and has become a household name in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas," President and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "Wintrust now boasts the largest deposit base in the Chicago market area among locally headquartered banks which is a product of our consistent growth strategy that has yielded 12% compound annual growth in assets, loans and deposits over the past 10 years. Additionally, the last nine years of the decade reported record annual net income."

Wintrust did, however, fare more poorly than expected last year, Wehmer said.

