 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wintrust grows quarterly profit 6% year-over-year
urgent

Wintrust grows quarterly profit 6% year-over-year

Wintrust grows quarterly profit 6% year-over-year

Wintrust operates Dyer Bank & Trust in Dyer.

 Joseph S. Pete

Wintrust Bank turned a profit of $109.1 million in the third quarter, or $1.77 per diluted share.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, grew its net income by 4% compared to the second quarter and 6% compared to the same period last year.

Wintrust pulled in $367.4 million or $6 per share during the first nine months of the year. That's up from $191.8 million or $3.06 per share for the same period last year.

"The third quarter of 2021 was characterized by significant organic loan and deposit growth, increased net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, record wealth management revenue, tangible book value growth and very good credit quality metrics," Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said. 

The bank grew loans by $1.2 billion or 15% on an annualized basis despite a $797 million decline in Paycheck Protection Program loans. It grew core loans by $701 million and niche loans by $449 million.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Wintrust's total assets grew by $1.1 billion in the third quarter. It increased deposits by $1.1 billion, including a $459 million addition in deposits that don't bear interest.

"The company experienced significant loan growth, including growth in its commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. Growth was particularly strong in the commercial loan portfolio due to new customer relationships and a slight increase in line of credit utilization," Wehmer said. "We are still experiencing historically low commercial line of credit utilization and feel confident that we can continue to grow loans given our robust loan pipelines and diversified loan portfolio. Total deposits increased by $1.1 billion as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily in products with zero or near zero interest rates contributing to a decrease in our cost of funds. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term."

Wintrust grew net interest income by $7.9 million and increased mortgage banking revenue to $55.8 million in the third quarter. It bought back 134,062 shares of stock from shareholders for $9.5 million or an average price of $71.13 per share.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Its tangible book value now stands at $58.32 per share, up from $56.92 per share at the end of the previous quarter.

"We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio," Wehmer said. "We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and will be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts