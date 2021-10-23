Wintrust grows quarterly profit 6% year-over-year

Wintrust Bank turned a profit of $109.1 million in the third quarter, or $1.77 per diluted share.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, grew its net income by 4% compared to the second quarter and 6% compared to the same period last year.

Wintrust pulled in $367.4 million or $6 per share during the first nine months of the year. That's up from $191.8 million or $3.06 per share for the same period last year.

"The third quarter of 2021 was characterized by significant organic loan and deposit growth, increased net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, record wealth management revenue, tangible book value growth and very good credit quality metrics," Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said.

The bank grew loans by $1.2 billion or 15% on an annualized basis despite a $797 million decline in Paycheck Protection Program loans. It grew core loans by $701 million and niche loans by $449 million.

Wintrust's total assets grew by $1.1 billion in the third quarter. It increased deposits by $1.1 billion, including a $459 million addition in deposits that don't bear interest.