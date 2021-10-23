Wintrust grows quarterly profit 6% year-over-year

Wintrust Bank turned a profit of $109.1 million in the third quarter, or $1.77 per diluted share.
The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, grew its net income by 4% compared to the second quarter and 6% compared to the same period last year.
Wintrust pulled in $367.4 million or $6 per share during the first nine months of the year. That's up from $191.8 million or $3.06 per share for the same period last year.
"The third quarter of 2021 was characterized by significant organic loan and deposit growth, increased net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, record wealth management revenue, tangible book value growth and very good credit quality metrics," Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said.
The bank grew loans by $1.2 billion or 15% on an annualized basis despite a $797 million decline in Paycheck Protection Program loans. It grew core loans by $701 million and niche loans by $449 million.
Wintrust's total assets grew by $1.1 billion in the third quarter. It increased deposits by $1.1 billion, including a $459 million addition in deposits that don't bear interest.
"The company experienced significant loan growth, including growth in its commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. Growth was particularly strong in the commercial loan portfolio due to new customer relationships and a slight increase in line of credit utilization," Wehmer said. "We are still experiencing historically low commercial line of credit utilization and feel confident that we can continue to grow loans given our robust loan pipelines and diversified loan portfolio. Total deposits increased by $1.1 billion as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily in products with zero or near zero interest rates contributing to a decrease in our cost of funds. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term."
Wintrust grew net interest income by $7.9 million and increased mortgage banking revenue to $55.8 million in the third quarter. It bought back 134,062 shares of stock from shareholders for $9.5 million or an average price of $71.13 per share.
Its tangible book value now stands at $58.32 per share, up from $56.92 per share at the end of the previous quarter.
"We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio," Wehmer said. "We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and will be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution."
