Wintrust has gotten nearly 7,000 PPP loan requests totaling $1.27 billion

Wintrust has gotten nearly 7,000 loan applications for the latest round of the Paycheck Protection Program meant to offer small business owners relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, has gotten 6,973 applications for $1.27 billion in loans. So far, it has gotten approval from the U.S. Small Business Administration for about 96% of the loans.
“On Dec. 27, the Consolidated Appropriations Act became law mandating a third round of funding for the PPP program as well as substantive changes to the PPP program," Wintrust Founder and CEO Edward J. Wehmer said. "Again, our team worked tirelessly to update our systems and with our communities to make sure all eligible businesses could receive the new funds as quickly as possible.
"We opened our portal for applications on Jan. 11 — a week ahead of the SBA’s portal opening — so we could get our clients’ applications submitted in a timely fashion when the SBA’s portal first opened on Jan. 19. At the same time, we were able to employ select branches as PPP Resource Centers for technology access and program expertise in the communities with the greatest need.”
Wintrust has helped fund more than $4.59 billion in PPP loans since the coronavirus pandemic started. The median loan size has been about $57,000.
The bank is no longer processing new PPP applications through its website and encourages those interested to reach their local banker or contact a local branch.
“Difficult times remain for many in our communities. Like the two previous rounds of PPP funding, Wintrust has made the businesses and communities hit the hardest by this pandemic, including low-to-moderate income business and minority communities, a focal point for our support," Wehmer said. "We join everyone in hoping that we are seeing the light at the end of this tunnel. In the meantime, we will continue to work to provide those who are eligible with increased peace of mind. We will focus on those businesses and communities that need our help the most.”
Amazon plans delivery stations in Merrillville, Valpo
Two new Amazon delivery stations are coming to the Region, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in investments to Northwest Indiana.
Amazon on Wednesday announced the facilities will open at Georgia Street in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville and at 2200 Memorial Parkway in the Lakes of Valparaiso Business Park in Valparaiso. Both facilities are scheduled to open this year.
One delivery station opened in February in South Bend, and Amazon plans to also open stations in Indianapolis and Greenfield this year.
“We’re excited to continue to invest in the state of Indiana with five new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the state’s talented workforce,” Amazon Spokesperson Jessica Pawl said. “These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
Merrillville Town Manager Patrick Reardon said Amazon will invest more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for the 141,000-square-foot delivery station that will be located on a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex. He said the project will create 300 permanent positions and 100 temporary construction jobs. According to Amazon, permanent jobs at its new delivery stations will start at $15 per hour and offer a variety of benefits.
“The addition of the Amazon facility to the (AmeriPlex business park) is the crown jewel for the town of Merrillville from an economic development standpoint,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “To have a Fortune 100 company located in Merrillville will enhance the park and draw in other firms to the park, which will benefit the town for decades to come.”
The addition of the Amazon facility in Valparaiso is the result of collaboration between multiple city officials and organizations.
"We’re very pleased to welcome Amazon to Valparaiso. As a global leader, Amazon will be an excellent addition to our community," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "It’s very gratifying to have the facility, workforce and excellent quality of life to offer companies like Amazon."
The Valparaiso facility will be in an 80,000-square-foot building created from efforts by the Redevelopment Commission and Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation, said city attorney Patrick Lyp.
"From a city perspective, not only does this add value for the residents who order things from Amazon to have faster delivery, but also for residents who are looking for a job," Lyp said.
Lyp said the facility will add more than 100 jobs for Amazon and additional positions will be open for delivery drivers.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said construction for the town's project started about two months ago.
Merrillville panels earlier this year approved the development, but town leaders were unable to disclose the company behind the initiative at that time because of confidentiality.
Merrillville Building and Planning Director Sheila Shine said Amazon and the town worked well together to advance the project.
“The collaboration and communication between the Amazon developmental team and the planning and building department allowed staff to provide information that streamlined the application process,” Shine said.
Reardon said there has been a surge in economic growth in the AmeriPlex business park and other areas of Merrillville, and the new Amazon facility will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue each year.
“We look forward to hosting this amazing company and embrace all of the potential that they will bring to Merrillville,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.
He said packages from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers are sent to delivery stations for the last portion of the company’s order fulfillment process.
“Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations will be designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles,” Amazon said in a statement. “Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.”
