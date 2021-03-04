Wintrust has gotten nearly 7,000 PPP loan requests totaling $1.27 billion

Wintrust has gotten nearly 7,000 loan applications for the latest round of the Paycheck Protection Program meant to offer small business owners relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, has gotten 6,973 applications for $1.27 billion in loans. So far, it has gotten approval from the U.S. Small Business Administration for about 96% of the loans.

“On Dec. 27, the Consolidated Appropriations Act became law mandating a third round of funding for the PPP program as well as substantive changes to the PPP program," Wintrust Founder and CEO Edward J. Wehmer said. "Again, our team worked tirelessly to update our systems and with our communities to make sure all eligible businesses could receive the new funds as quickly as possible.

"We opened our portal for applications on Jan. 11 — a week ahead of the SBA’s portal opening — so we could get our clients’ applications submitted in a timely fashion when the SBA’s portal first opened on Jan. 19. At the same time, we were able to employ select branches as PPP Resource Centers for technology access and program expertise in the communities with the greatest need.”