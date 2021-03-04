 Skip to main content
Wintrust has gotten nearly 7,000 PPP loan requests totaling $1.27 billion
Paycheck Protection Program

Wintrust operates Dyer Bank & Trust in Dyer.

 Joseph S. Pete

Wintrust has gotten nearly 7,000 loan applications for the latest round of the Paycheck Protection Program meant to offer small business owners relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, has gotten 6,973 applications for $1.27 billion in loans. So far, it has gotten approval from the U.S. Small Business Administration for about 96% of the loans.

“On Dec. 27, the Consolidated Appropriations Act became law mandating a third round of funding for the PPP program as well as substantive changes to the PPP program," Wintrust Founder and CEO Edward J. Wehmer said. "Again, our team worked tirelessly to update our systems and with our communities to make sure all eligible businesses could receive the new funds as quickly as possible.

"We opened our portal for applications on Jan. 11 — a week ahead of the SBA’s portal opening — so we could get our clients’ applications submitted in a timely fashion when the SBA’s portal first opened on Jan. 19. At the same time, we were able to employ select branches as PPP Resource Centers for technology access and program expertise in the communities with the greatest need.”

Wintrust has helped fund more than $4.59 billion in PPP loans since the coronavirus pandemic started. The median loan size has been about $57,000.

The bank is no longer processing new PPP applications through its website and encourages those interested to reach their local banker or contact a local branch.

“Difficult times remain for many in our communities. Like the two previous rounds of PPP funding, Wintrust has made the businesses and communities hit the hardest by this pandemic, including low-to-moderate income business and minority communities, a focal point for our support," Wehmer said. "We join everyone in hoping that we are seeing the light at the end of this tunnel. In the meantime, we will continue to work to provide those who are eligible with increased peace of mind. We will focus on those businesses and communities that need our help the most.”

