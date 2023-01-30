Wintrust has new CEO after founder steps down

Wintrust is appointing a new CEO now that founder and longtime leader Edward J. Wehmer plans to step down.

Wehmer started the Rosemont-based bank, which has locations in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, more than three decades ago. It's grown to a massive bank with $53 billion in assets and public stock traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

“The last 31 years have exceeded my wildest expectations when I and a few brave-hearted colleagues opened the first bank in 1991," Wehmer said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have created something special at Wintrust — a true community bank which has flourished due to our relentless focus on serving our customers and our communities. I look forward to supporting Tim in his new role and will continue to support Wintrust’s continued growth."

Wintrust is naming President Timothy S. Crane the new CEO and a board member. Wehmer will continue to serve as founder and CEO through April 30 to mentor Crane and ensure a smooth transition.

“We hired Tim to join our executive team in 2008 and promoted him to president of the company three years ago," he said. "Much of Wintrust’s success in the past 15 years has Tim’s fingerprints all over it. He has been an extraordinary partner to me and brings the expertise, the experience and the values Wintrust needs to the CEO position. I am confident that now is the right time to pass the torch to Tim.”

Wehmer will remain on the board and serve as executive chairman through 2024 and serve as founder and senior advisor through 2026. H. Patrick Hackett, Jr., the current non-executive chairman, will stay on in that role and also become lead independent director.

“Today’s announcement represents the result of a rigorous multi-year succession planning process conducted by the Wintrust board of directors and Mr. Wehmer. This marks the implementation of our comprehensive CEO transition plan, developed in close collaboration with current executive leadership, that we believe will ensure the necessary levels of continuity and provide all stakeholders with continued confidence in Wintrust’s future," Hackett said. "I speak for the entire board of directors in voicing our enthusiasm for Tim’s appointment and in expressing our confidence in Tim’s leadership capabilities, and in the strong, highly experienced and committed senior leadership team that will support Tim, as Wintrust continues to grow its exceptional customer-focused financial institution."

Wehmer helped grow the bank into a major force with a presence across Chicagoland and southern Wisconsin, Hackett said.

“I also wish to extend our gratitude to Ed Wehmer for his visionary leadership which led to the establishment of Wintrust and its growth and evolution during the past 31 years," he said. "Wintrust’s rise from one location with 12 employees and zero assets to a diversified banking and financial services enterprise with 5,200 employees, over 170 banking locations and $53 billion in assets represents an unprecedented success story that would not have taken place absent Ed’s extraordinary leadership."

Crane had worked in banking for 24 years before joining Wintrust in 2008. He previously served as president of Harris Bank in Chicago. He's been president of Wintrust since January of 2020 and is a former board member of the Metropolitan Planning Council.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity and for the Board’s, Ed’s, and the senior management team’s trust in me. Wintrust will continue building upon its strong foundation that has made it the financial institution that families, business and communities count on every day," he said. "As the financial services industry continues to evolve and innovate, we will continue to focus on world-class customer service, disciplined lending processes and activities, user-friendly technology and straightforward and transparent communications. Importantly, we will continue to build upon our mantle as Chicago’s Bank and Wisconsin’s Bank. As such, Wintrust will maintain its deep commitment to the communities in which we operate, including philanthropic support of a wide variety of nonprofit organizations as well as an exemplary track record of helping meet the banking needs of underserved communities.”