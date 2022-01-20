Wintrust makes record annual profit of $466.2 million

"We are still experiencing historically low commercial line of credit utilization and feel confident that we can continue to grow loans given our robust loan pipelines and diversified loan portfolio," Wehmer said. "Further, our loan growth was predominantly in the second half of the fourth quarter of 2021 as loans as of December 31, 2021 were $1.1 billion higher than average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2021."

Wintrust grew deposits by $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter. Most of the growth came from products with zero percent or near-zero interest rates, the bank reported.

"We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low-cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term," Wehmer said. "Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 82.6% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Wintrust grew net interest income by $8.5 million during the fourth quarter. It recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.3 million. Non-performing loans fell to 0.21% of total loans by year's end, down from 0.27% at the end of the third quarter.