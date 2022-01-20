Wintrust makes record annual profit of $466.2 million

Wintrust turned a record profit of $466.2 million last year, up from $293 million in 2020.
The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, made $7.58 per share in 2021, up from $4.68 per share during the previous year.
In the fourth quarter, it made $98.8 million, or $1.58 per share. The bank grew its assets by $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter to $50.1 billion, passing a major threshold.
Wintrust grew loans by $2 billion in the fourth quarter or 25% on an annual basis.
"We continue to pick up new market share and grow organically as all of our material loan portfolios exhibited strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 including our commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios," President and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "In addition, we completed an acquisition which contributed approximately $578 million of loan growth to the balance sheet. We believe this portfolio fits well with our existing insurance lending businesses."
Wintrust's code loans grew by $908 million and niche loans by $1.1 billion. Paycheck Protection Program loans fell by $524 million as coronavirus relief debt was forgiven.
"We are still experiencing historically low commercial line of credit utilization and feel confident that we can continue to grow loans given our robust loan pipelines and diversified loan portfolio," Wehmer said. "Further, our loan growth was predominantly in the second half of the fourth quarter of 2021 as loans as of December 31, 2021 were $1.1 billion higher than average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2021."
Wintrust grew deposits by $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter. Most of the growth came from products with zero percent or near-zero interest rates, the bank reported.
"We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low-cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term," Wehmer said. "Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 82.6% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."
Wintrust grew net interest income by $8.5 million during the fourth quarter. It recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.3 million. Non-performing loans fell to 0.21% of total loans by year's end, down from 0.27% at the end of the third quarter.
The bank's mortgage revenue cooled off to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter, down from $55.8 million in the previous quarter.
“Our fourth quarter of 2021 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful," Wehmer said. "We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income."