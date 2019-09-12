Wintrust has named a new president for the Northwest Indiana market and added another leader to its commercial banking team in the Region.
The Rosemont,Illinois-based bank appointed Gil Rynberk the new president of its Northwest Indiana market. The 20-year banking industry veteran has been with Wintrust since it acquired First National Bank of Illinois in Lansing in 2013.
Wintrust also hired Zoran Koricanac as senior vice president of commercial lending in Northwest Indiana.
“Zoran and Gil each bring a wealth of industry experience and expertise that will benefit Wintrust and the Northwest Indiana communities,” Wintrust President, CEO and founder Ed Wehmer said. “We’re committed to supporting local businesses and organizations throughout all of Chicagoland, and we anticipate these additions being the first of many that will help us better serve Northwest Indiana.”
Koricanac has more than 35 years of commercial banking experience, handling loan transactions that range in size from $500,000 to $30 million. In his new role, he has been charged with "developing relationships with commercial businesses and real estate investors throughout Northwest Indiana."
“It is an exciting time to join Wintrust, considered to be the premier banking company in the greater Chicago area,” Koricanac said. “I consider it a privilege to be part of the team as Wintrust continues to grow in the Northwest Indiana markets. Our communities will benefit tremendously from Wintrust’s financial investments, outstanding community banking service and superior product offerings.”
The publicly traded Wintrust, which aspires to be "Chicago's bank," has $33 billion in assets and more than 160 locations in greater Chicagoland, including in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs. Wintrust officials have stated publicly a desire to grow in the Region, either organically by opening more branches or through acquisition.