In keeping with a national trend aimed at not punishing financially struggling consumers, Wintrust is ending all overdraft and item return fees.

It will no longer charge consumer deposit accounts such fees at its community banks, including Dyer Bank & Trust, the South Holland Bank & Trust and the First National Bank of Illinois in Lansing.

Wintrust will maintain the same overdraft and item return fees for its business customers.

“Given the number of ways to engage customers through technology, the industry continues to move toward the use of financial education and notifications and away from account fees," President Timothy S. Crane said. "In this light – rather than reduce or modify our fees as other peers have done – we made the decision to completely eliminate all overdraft and item return fees on consumer banking accounts. With real-time notifications and other tools accessible 24/7, we have seen a decrease in overdrafts and item returns as our customers can remedy those situations before they occur. And we believe that eliminating these charges altogether and working with our consumer banking clients when low balances occur will strengthen our relationships with them.”

In recent years, a number of banks have phased out overdraft fees, including Bank of America, BMO Harris, Citibank, KeyBank and PNC Bank. Consumer groups have mounted rising complaints that the fees are predatory.

Wintrust also will no longer authorize ATM and point-of-sale transactions that would result in a negative account balance.

Later this year, it plans to process payroll and direct deposits to its consumer checking, savings and money market accounts up to two days early. It also gives consumers ways to avoid overdraft and item returns like internal transfers, notification balances are running low, financial education tool and overdraft notifications with tips for how to avoid future overdrafts.

It also furnishes customers with access to other banks' ATMs at no charge, offers of financial education services, reminders to setup mobile banking alerts and offers on overdraft protection. It also provides everyday loans to help customers manage any short-term liquidity needs.

The bank, which is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, has $53 billion in assets and 170 branches in the greater Chicagoland area.