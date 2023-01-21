Wintrust posts record $509.7 million profit last year

Wintrust Bank posted a record profit of $509.7 million last year.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, made $466.2 million in net income the previous year. The bank earned $8.02 per share in 2022, up from $7.58 per share in 2021.

Wintrust made $144.8 million in net income in the fourth quarter, a 1% increase.

“Wintrust finished the year with great momentum as our fourth quarter results were highlighted by strong net income and record quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision income," Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "Net interest income and net interest margin expanded meaningfully and our loan portfolio continued to grow while exhibiting low levels of net charge-offs. The fourth quarter caps an extraordinary year for Wintrust, and we believe that we are well-positioned to reach even higher levels of financial performance in 2023."

The bank's new interest income grew by $55.4 million or 14% as compared to the previous quarter due to improved net interest margin and loan growth. Net interest margin grew by 37 basis points to 3.71% in the fourth quarter.

Wintrust grew loans by $1 billion in the fourth quarter, an 11% increase. It increased deposits by $105 million and total assets by $567 million in the last three months of the year.

Wintrust now has $52.9 billion in assets.

The bank recorded a provision of credit losses of $47.6 million in the fourth quarter, which it attributed to "a moderate deterioration in macroeconomic factors coupled with strong loan growth."

“Our fourth quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful," Wehmer said. "We remain an asset-driven organization, focused on prudently growing our loan portfolio. We are confident we can raise funding to support asset growth and drive further net interest income expansion. We are closely watching our expenses and believe our efficiency ratio will continue to improve."

Wintrust looks to continue to expand its footprint.

"We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market for both banks and business lines of various sizes and are excited about our recently announced and pending wealth management acquisition," he said. "Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize tangible book value dilution. We are very proud that Wintrust’s tangible book value per common share has increased every year since we became a public company in 1996 and you can be assured of our best efforts to maintain that trend in 2023 and beyond.”