Wintrust, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, reported a record $180.2 million in profit in the first quarter.

The Rosemont-based bank earned $2.80 a share, a 26% increase over the fourth quarter.

The bank brought in $266.6 million in pre-tax, pre-provision income, up from $242.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Wintrust successfully navigated the first quarter with limited disruption thanks to our strong deposit franchise and balanced business model," founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "Total deposits remained stable in the first quarter as the diversity of our deposit base showed its resilience in a volatile market. Credit metrics remained very strong with non-performing assets unchanged from the prior quarter, remaining at historic lows. Finally, the Company’s net interest margin increased during the quarter contributing to record quarterly net income.”

The bank's deposits rose by 0.4% to $184 million in the first quarter. Loans grew by $369 million due to growth in commercial and residential loans. Total assets declined slightly by $76 million.

The bank increased net interest income by $1.2 million. It grew net interest margin by 10 basis points to 3.81%.

Wintrust improved its risk-based capital ratio to 12.1% in the first quarter, up from 11.9% in the fourth quarter.

The bank's liabilities decreased by $295 million in the first quarter. Winstrust said that was large as a result of a $184 million decrease in total deposits, as no-interest-bearing deposits migrated to interest-bearing financial products. The bank grew its MaxSafe product balances by $1.1 billion, offering customers enhanced FDIC insurance.