Wintrust prices $258 million stock offering

Wintrust Financial Corp., the parent company of Wintrust Bank, is initiating a $258 million common stock offering.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, is offering 3 million shares to the public at a price of $86 per share. The bank has a 30-day option to buy 450,000 more shares of common stock.

Wintrust expects to get proceeds of as much as $248.4 million from the sale.

Wintrust's common stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, the second-largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalization after the New York Stock Exchange.

Founded in 1991, Wintrust has $50 billion in assets and 170 branches in the Chicago metro, Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana. The bank made $466.2 million or $7.58 per diluted common share last year.

Its stock was trading at more than $79 a share Tuesday, giving the financial institution a market capitalization of more than $4.7 billion.

