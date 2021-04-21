Wintrust profits soar 144% to record $153.1 million in first quarter

Wintrust Bank reported a record profit of $153.1 million, or $2.54 per share, in the first quarter, as compared to $101.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, saw its earnings per share soar by 56% as compared to the fourth quarter and by 144% as compared to the first quarter of 2020.

"The first quarter of 2021 was characterized by strong loan growth, increased net interest income, record mortgage banking revenue, a release of reserves as our credit quality and macroeconomic forecasts improved and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area," CEO Edward Wehmer said.

Wintrust increased its assets to $601 million in the first quarter.

The bank grew its loans by $515 million in the first three months of the year. It originated $1.3 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, generating fees of $51.2 million.

Paycheck Protection Program loan originations fell by $667 million largely as a result of forgiveness payments. About 42% of PPP loans from last year have been forgiven, another 40% are in the review process, and 18% of loan recipients haven't applied for forgiveness.