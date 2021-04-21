Wintrust profits soar 144% to record $153.1 million in first quarter

Wintrust Bank reported a record profit of $153.1 million, or $2.54 per share, in the first quarter, as compared to $101.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year.
The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, saw its earnings per share soar by 56% as compared to the fourth quarter and by 144% as compared to the first quarter of 2020.
"The first quarter of 2021 was characterized by strong loan growth, increased net interest income, record mortgage banking revenue, a release of reserves as our credit quality and macroeconomic forecasts improved and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area," CEO Edward Wehmer said.
Wintrust increased its assets to $601 million in the first quarter.
The bank grew its loans by $515 million in the first three months of the year. It originated $1.3 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, generating fees of $51.2 million.
Paycheck Protection Program loan originations fell by $667 million largely as a result of forgiveness payments. About 42% of PPP loans from last year have been forgiven, another 40% are in the review process, and 18% of loan recipients haven't applied for forgiveness.
"The company experienced strong loan growth in the first quarter of 2021, including growth in its commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment and life insurance premium finance receivable portfolios," Wehmer said. "The loan growth occurred in the latter part of the quarter as total period end loans, excluding PPP loans, were $523 million higher than average total loans, excluding PPP loans, in the first quarter of 2021. Our loan pipelines remain strong and we expect to leverage our various core and niche portfolios to continue to grow loans."
Deposits grew by $780 million, largely as a result of non-interest bearing deposits from PPP loan origination.
"We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low-cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term," Wehmer said. "Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 87.6% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."
Wintrust increased net interest income by $2.5 million, investment securities by $1 billion, and $26.7 million in mortgage banking revenue.
"We have actively participated in the latest rounds of PPP approved in 2021 and as of April 16, 2021 have processed over 7,900 applications aggregating in excess of $1.3 billion of loans," Wehmer said. "We are carefully monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic including its potential impact on the economy, our customers and our business. We remain focused on navigating the current environment by actively monitoring and managing our credit portfolio."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Dock Restaurant, Pompeii Pizza, P7 Sports, McCoy Wildlife Control, Phenomenal Ribs and Hip Hop Chicken all open
The Dock Restaurant opened in Cedar Lake
Punny sandwiches include the Ship for Brains
'A welcoming place to drop your anchor and relax'
'A tribute to Cedar Lake'
Pompeii Pizza is serving up slices in Highland
McCoy Wildlife Control opened in LaPorte
New sports bar and hookah lounge coming to Miller
NorthShore Health Centers expanded in Merrillville
Hip Hop Chicken just dropped in Miller
Phenomenal Ribs reopening at new location in Gary
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves
Amazon plans delivery stations in Merrillville, Valpo
Two new Amazon delivery stations are coming to the Region, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in investments to Northwest Indiana.
Amazon on Wednesday announced the facilities will open at Georgia Street in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville and at 2200 Memorial Parkway in the Lakes of Valparaiso Business Park in Valparaiso. Both facilities are scheduled to open this year.
One delivery station opened in February in South Bend, and Amazon plans to also open stations in Indianapolis and Greenfield this year.
“We’re excited to continue to invest in the state of Indiana with five new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the state’s talented workforce,” Amazon Spokesperson Jessica Pawl said. “These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
Merrillville Town Manager Patrick Reardon said Amazon will invest more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for the 141,000-square-foot delivery station that will be located on a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex. He said the project will create 300 permanent positions and 100 temporary construction jobs. According to Amazon, permanent jobs at its new delivery stations will start at $15 per hour and offer a variety of benefits.
“The addition of the Amazon facility to the (AmeriPlex business park) is the crown jewel for the town of Merrillville from an economic development standpoint,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “To have a Fortune 100 company located in Merrillville will enhance the park and draw in other firms to the park, which will benefit the town for decades to come.”
The addition of the Amazon facility in Valparaiso is the result of collaboration between multiple city officials and organizations.
"We’re very pleased to welcome Amazon to Valparaiso. As a global leader, Amazon will be an excellent addition to our community," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "It’s very gratifying to have the facility, workforce and excellent quality of life to offer companies like Amazon."
The Valparaiso facility will be in an 80,000-square-foot building created from efforts by the Redevelopment Commission and Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation, said city attorney Patrick Lyp.
"From a city perspective, not only does this add value for the residents who order things from Amazon to have faster delivery, but also for residents who are looking for a job," Lyp said.
Lyp said the facility will add more than 100 jobs for Amazon and additional positions will be open for delivery drivers.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said construction for the town's project started about two months ago.
Merrillville panels earlier this year approved the development, but town leaders were unable to disclose the company behind the initiative at that time because of confidentiality.
Merrillville Building and Planning Director Sheila Shine said Amazon and the town worked well together to advance the project.
“The collaboration and communication between the Amazon developmental team and the planning and building department allowed staff to provide information that streamlined the application process,” Shine said.
Reardon said there has been a surge in economic growth in the AmeriPlex business park and other areas of Merrillville, and the new Amazon facility will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue each year.
“We look forward to hosting this amazing company and embrace all of the potential that they will bring to Merrillville,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.
He said packages from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers are sent to delivery stations for the last portion of the company’s order fulfillment process.
“Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations will be designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles,” Amazon said in a statement. “Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs
NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Dock Restaurant, Pompeii Pizza, P7 Sports, McCoy Wildlife Control, Phenomenal Ribs and Hip Hop Chicken all open
The Dock Restaurant opened in Cedar Lake
Punny sandwiches include the Ship for Brains
'A welcoming place to drop your anchor and relax'
'A tribute to Cedar Lake'
Pompeii Pizza is serving up slices in Highland
McCoy Wildlife Control opened in LaPorte
New sports bar and hookah lounge coming to Miller
NorthShore Health Centers expanded in Merrillville
Hip Hop Chicken just dropped in Miller
Phenomenal Ribs reopening at new location in Gary
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves
Amazon plans delivery stations in Merrillville, Valpo
Two new Amazon delivery stations are coming to the Region, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in investments to Northwest Indiana.
Amazon on Wednesday announced the facilities will open at Georgia Street in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville and at 2200 Memorial Parkway in the Lakes of Valparaiso Business Park in Valparaiso. Both facilities are scheduled to open this year.
One delivery station opened in February in South Bend, and Amazon plans to also open stations in Indianapolis and Greenfield this year.
“We’re excited to continue to invest in the state of Indiana with five new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the state’s talented workforce,” Amazon Spokesperson Jessica Pawl said. “These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
Merrillville Town Manager Patrick Reardon said Amazon will invest more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for the 141,000-square-foot delivery station that will be located on a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex. He said the project will create 300 permanent positions and 100 temporary construction jobs. According to Amazon, permanent jobs at its new delivery stations will start at $15 per hour and offer a variety of benefits.
“The addition of the Amazon facility to the (AmeriPlex business park) is the crown jewel for the town of Merrillville from an economic development standpoint,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “To have a Fortune 100 company located in Merrillville will enhance the park and draw in other firms to the park, which will benefit the town for decades to come.”
The addition of the Amazon facility in Valparaiso is the result of collaboration between multiple city officials and organizations.
"We’re very pleased to welcome Amazon to Valparaiso. As a global leader, Amazon will be an excellent addition to our community," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "It’s very gratifying to have the facility, workforce and excellent quality of life to offer companies like Amazon."
The Valparaiso facility will be in an 80,000-square-foot building created from efforts by the Redevelopment Commission and Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation, said city attorney Patrick Lyp.
"From a city perspective, not only does this add value for the residents who order things from Amazon to have faster delivery, but also for residents who are looking for a job," Lyp said.
Lyp said the facility will add more than 100 jobs for Amazon and additional positions will be open for delivery drivers.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said construction for the town's project started about two months ago.
Merrillville panels earlier this year approved the development, but town leaders were unable to disclose the company behind the initiative at that time because of confidentiality.
Merrillville Building and Planning Director Sheila Shine said Amazon and the town worked well together to advance the project.
“The collaboration and communication between the Amazon developmental team and the planning and building department allowed staff to provide information that streamlined the application process,” Shine said.
Reardon said there has been a surge in economic growth in the AmeriPlex business park and other areas of Merrillville, and the new Amazon facility will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue each year.
“We look forward to hosting this amazing company and embrace all of the potential that they will bring to Merrillville,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.
He said packages from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers are sent to delivery stations for the last portion of the company’s order fulfillment process.
“Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations will be designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles,” Amazon said in a statement. “Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs
NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Dock Restaurant, Pompeii Pizza, P7 Sports, McCoy Wildlife Control, Phenomenal Ribs and Hip Hop Chicken all open
The Dock Restaurant opened in Cedar Lake
Punny sandwiches include the Ship for Brains
'A welcoming place to drop your anchor and relax'
'A tribute to Cedar Lake'
Pompeii Pizza is serving up slices in Highland
McCoy Wildlife Control opened in LaPorte
New sports bar and hookah lounge coming to Miller
NorthShore Health Centers expanded in Merrillville
Hip Hop Chicken just dropped in Miller
Phenomenal Ribs reopening at new location in Gary
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves
Amazon plans delivery stations in Merrillville, Valpo
Two new Amazon delivery stations are coming to the Region, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in investments to Northwest Indiana.
Amazon on Wednesday announced the facilities will open at Georgia Street in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville and at 2200 Memorial Parkway in the Lakes of Valparaiso Business Park in Valparaiso. Both facilities are scheduled to open this year.
One delivery station opened in February in South Bend, and Amazon plans to also open stations in Indianapolis and Greenfield this year.
“We’re excited to continue to invest in the state of Indiana with five new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the state’s talented workforce,” Amazon Spokesperson Jessica Pawl said. “These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
Merrillville Town Manager Patrick Reardon said Amazon will invest more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for the 141,000-square-foot delivery station that will be located on a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex. He said the project will create 300 permanent positions and 100 temporary construction jobs. According to Amazon, permanent jobs at its new delivery stations will start at $15 per hour and offer a variety of benefits.
“The addition of the Amazon facility to the (AmeriPlex business park) is the crown jewel for the town of Merrillville from an economic development standpoint,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “To have a Fortune 100 company located in Merrillville will enhance the park and draw in other firms to the park, which will benefit the town for decades to come.”
The addition of the Amazon facility in Valparaiso is the result of collaboration between multiple city officials and organizations.
"We’re very pleased to welcome Amazon to Valparaiso. As a global leader, Amazon will be an excellent addition to our community," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "It’s very gratifying to have the facility, workforce and excellent quality of life to offer companies like Amazon."
The Valparaiso facility will be in an 80,000-square-foot building created from efforts by the Redevelopment Commission and Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation, said city attorney Patrick Lyp.
"From a city perspective, not only does this add value for the residents who order things from Amazon to have faster delivery, but also for residents who are looking for a job," Lyp said.
Lyp said the facility will add more than 100 jobs for Amazon and additional positions will be open for delivery drivers.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said construction for the town's project started about two months ago.
Merrillville panels earlier this year approved the development, but town leaders were unable to disclose the company behind the initiative at that time because of confidentiality.
Merrillville Building and Planning Director Sheila Shine said Amazon and the town worked well together to advance the project.
“The collaboration and communication between the Amazon developmental team and the planning and building department allowed staff to provide information that streamlined the application process,” Shine said.
Reardon said there has been a surge in economic growth in the AmeriPlex business park and other areas of Merrillville, and the new Amazon facility will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue each year.
“We look forward to hosting this amazing company and embrace all of the potential that they will bring to Merrillville,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.
He said packages from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers are sent to delivery stations for the last portion of the company’s order fulfillment process.
“Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations will be designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles,” Amazon said in a statement. “Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs
NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Dock Restaurant, Pompeii Pizza, P7 Sports, McCoy Wildlife Control, Phenomenal Ribs and Hip Hop Chicken all open
The Dock Restaurant opened in Cedar Lake
Punny sandwiches include the Ship for Brains
'A welcoming place to drop your anchor and relax'
'A tribute to Cedar Lake'
Pompeii Pizza is serving up slices in Highland
McCoy Wildlife Control opened in LaPorte
New sports bar and hookah lounge coming to Miller
NorthShore Health Centers expanded in Merrillville
Hip Hop Chicken just dropped in Miller
Phenomenal Ribs reopening at new location in Gary
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves
Amazon plans delivery stations in Merrillville, Valpo
Two new Amazon delivery stations are coming to the Region, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in investments to Northwest Indiana.
Amazon on Wednesday announced the facilities will open at Georgia Street in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville and at 2200 Memorial Parkway in the Lakes of Valparaiso Business Park in Valparaiso. Both facilities are scheduled to open this year.
One delivery station opened in February in South Bend, and Amazon plans to also open stations in Indianapolis and Greenfield this year.
“We’re excited to continue to invest in the state of Indiana with five new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the state’s talented workforce,” Amazon Spokesperson Jessica Pawl said. “These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
Merrillville Town Manager Patrick Reardon said Amazon will invest more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for the 141,000-square-foot delivery station that will be located on a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex. He said the project will create 300 permanent positions and 100 temporary construction jobs. According to Amazon, permanent jobs at its new delivery stations will start at $15 per hour and offer a variety of benefits.
“The addition of the Amazon facility to the (AmeriPlex business park) is the crown jewel for the town of Merrillville from an economic development standpoint,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “To have a Fortune 100 company located in Merrillville will enhance the park and draw in other firms to the park, which will benefit the town for decades to come.”
The addition of the Amazon facility in Valparaiso is the result of collaboration between multiple city officials and organizations.
"We’re very pleased to welcome Amazon to Valparaiso. As a global leader, Amazon will be an excellent addition to our community," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "It’s very gratifying to have the facility, workforce and excellent quality of life to offer companies like Amazon."
The Valparaiso facility will be in an 80,000-square-foot building created from efforts by the Redevelopment Commission and Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation, said city attorney Patrick Lyp.
"From a city perspective, not only does this add value for the residents who order things from Amazon to have faster delivery, but also for residents who are looking for a job," Lyp said.
Lyp said the facility will add more than 100 jobs for Amazon and additional positions will be open for delivery drivers.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said construction for the town's project started about two months ago.
Merrillville panels earlier this year approved the development, but town leaders were unable to disclose the company behind the initiative at that time because of confidentiality.
Merrillville Building and Planning Director Sheila Shine said Amazon and the town worked well together to advance the project.
“The collaboration and communication between the Amazon developmental team and the planning and building department allowed staff to provide information that streamlined the application process,” Shine said.
Reardon said there has been a surge in economic growth in the AmeriPlex business park and other areas of Merrillville, and the new Amazon facility will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue each year.
“We look forward to hosting this amazing company and embrace all of the potential that they will bring to Merrillville,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.
He said packages from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers are sent to delivery stations for the last portion of the company’s order fulfillment process.
“Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations will be designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles,” Amazon said in a statement. “Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs
NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Dock Restaurant, Pompeii Pizza, P7 Sports, McCoy Wildlife Control, Phenomenal Ribs and Hip Hop Chicken all open
The Dock Restaurant opened in Cedar Lake
Punny sandwiches include the Ship for Brains
'A welcoming place to drop your anchor and relax'
'A tribute to Cedar Lake'
Pompeii Pizza is serving up slices in Highland
McCoy Wildlife Control opened in LaPorte
New sports bar and hookah lounge coming to Miller
NorthShore Health Centers expanded in Merrillville
Hip Hop Chicken just dropped in Miller
Phenomenal Ribs reopening at new location in Gary
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves
Amazon plans delivery stations in Merrillville, Valpo
Two new Amazon delivery stations are coming to the Region, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in investments to Northwest Indiana.
Amazon on Wednesday announced the facilities will open at Georgia Street in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville and at 2200 Memorial Parkway in the Lakes of Valparaiso Business Park in Valparaiso. Both facilities are scheduled to open this year.
One delivery station opened in February in South Bend, and Amazon plans to also open stations in Indianapolis and Greenfield this year.
“We’re excited to continue to invest in the state of Indiana with five new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the state’s talented workforce,” Amazon Spokesperson Jessica Pawl said. “These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
Merrillville Town Manager Patrick Reardon said Amazon will invest more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for the 141,000-square-foot delivery station that will be located on a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex. He said the project will create 300 permanent positions and 100 temporary construction jobs. According to Amazon, permanent jobs at its new delivery stations will start at $15 per hour and offer a variety of benefits.
“The addition of the Amazon facility to the (AmeriPlex business park) is the crown jewel for the town of Merrillville from an economic development standpoint,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “To have a Fortune 100 company located in Merrillville will enhance the park and draw in other firms to the park, which will benefit the town for decades to come.”
The addition of the Amazon facility in Valparaiso is the result of collaboration between multiple city officials and organizations.
"We’re very pleased to welcome Amazon to Valparaiso. As a global leader, Amazon will be an excellent addition to our community," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "It’s very gratifying to have the facility, workforce and excellent quality of life to offer companies like Amazon."
The Valparaiso facility will be in an 80,000-square-foot building created from efforts by the Redevelopment Commission and Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation, said city attorney Patrick Lyp.
"From a city perspective, not only does this add value for the residents who order things from Amazon to have faster delivery, but also for residents who are looking for a job," Lyp said.
Lyp said the facility will add more than 100 jobs for Amazon and additional positions will be open for delivery drivers.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said construction for the town's project started about two months ago.
Merrillville panels earlier this year approved the development, but town leaders were unable to disclose the company behind the initiative at that time because of confidentiality.
Merrillville Building and Planning Director Sheila Shine said Amazon and the town worked well together to advance the project.
“The collaboration and communication between the Amazon developmental team and the planning and building department allowed staff to provide information that streamlined the application process,” Shine said.
Reardon said there has been a surge in economic growth in the AmeriPlex business park and other areas of Merrillville, and the new Amazon facility will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue each year.
“We look forward to hosting this amazing company and embrace all of the potential that they will bring to Merrillville,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.
He said packages from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers are sent to delivery stations for the last portion of the company’s order fulfillment process.
“Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations will be designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles,” Amazon said in a statement. “Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.”