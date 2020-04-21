Wintrust providing $3.3 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans to 8,900 small businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wintrust is providing $3.3 billion in Paycheck Protection Loans to 8,900 small businesses across the Midwest, including in Northwest Indiana.

“Our clients and communities needed our help and we did our very best to earn the trust they placed in us," Winstrut Founder and CEO Edward Wehmer said. "We have begun funding the loan applications that we received during the early days of the program, thus far funding nearly half of the $3.3 billion in approved loans. We look forward to completing the necessary documentation and funding the remaining loans as quickly as possible over the next few days.”

Small businesses across the country, as well as some larger chains like Ruth's Chris, have already used up all $349 billion in federal funds for the U.S. Small Business Administration loans meant to cover payroll and other operating expenses during the coronavirus crisis.

In Indiana, banks made nearly 39,000 PPP loans totalling about $7.5 billion, according to the Indiana Bankers Association.

Wintrust secured SBA authorization for about 99% of client applications it processed and is working to review other sources of relief for those who did not receive funding, often because of incomplete or ineligible applications. The median loan size was about $87,500.